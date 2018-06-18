You are here

Mon, Jun 18, 2018

Singapore's exports logged another month of strong growth in May, as non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 15.5 per cent over the same month a year ago thanks largely to non-electronic shipments.
Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts
SINGAPORE'S exports logged another month of strong growth in May as non-oil domestic exports (NODX) beat forecasts to jump 15.5 per cent over the same month a year ago thanks largely to non-electronic shipments. 

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer
LISTED construction and real estate group, Soilbuild, has won the tender for the collective sale of the 89-unit residential development along Balestier Road, Kemaman Point, with a bid of S$143.88 million. 

Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 at debut
THE S$121 million retail offering of the bonds, which were issued by Temasek Holdings' subsidiary, Azalea Group, were 7.4 times subscribed.

Noble Group halts shares as restructuring hangs in balance
Noble Group suspended its shares in Singapore on Monday pending an announcement, as efforts to get shareholder agreement on its controversial US$3.5 billion debt restructuring plan drag on longer than expected. 

Cheaper option to High Speed Rail mooted to Malaysian government: report
The proposal involves upgrading existing rail infrastructure, which will cost an estimated RM20 billion (S$6.8 billion), compared to the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) project inked in 2016, which was expected to cost between RM60 billion and RM70 billion. 

Toyota’s US$1b investment in Grab is credit positive for both: Moody's
TOYOTA'S US$1 billion investment into Singapore-based ride hailing platform Grab is credit positive for both companies, Moody's Investors Service said in a note released on Monday. 

H1 M&A deals in Singapore up 19% at US$33.8 billion
MERGER and acquisition (M&A) activity in Singapore in H1 2018 reached heights not seen since 2014 (US$54.6 billion), with the total value of deals up 19.1 per cent to US$33.8 billion from H1 2017.

The STI today

Singapore shares close down by 0.97% on Monday
The Straits Times Index lost 32.69 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 3,324.04. 

 

