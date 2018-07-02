You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 6:30 PM

PRIVATE home prices rose 3.4 per cent in the second quarter, keeping pace with the 3.9 per cent increase in the first quarter, flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) shows.
Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
THE quarter-on-quarter increase in the second quarter was led by a 3.8 per cent rise in the prices of landed homes, followed by a 3.3 per cent increase for non-landed homes. 

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
THAT represented a 5.38 per cent premium over the counter's initial public offering (IPO) price of 65 Singapore cents. 

HDB resale prices down 1.5% in Q2 y-o-y; 2018 BTO supply to be cut to 16,000 from 17,000
COMPARED with the first quarter of this year, second quarter resale prices rose slightly by 0.1 per cent. 

Vard to hold second EGM on delisting on July 24; Fincantieri extends offer to Aug 7
FINCANTIERI is offering to buy the remaining Vard shares that it does not already own at 25 Singapore cents apiece with an aim to take Vard private.

Baker Tech calls off proposed investment in Emas Offshore
BAKER Tech announced on Monday during the Singapore Exchange's lunch break that its wholly owned subsidiary, BT Investment, terminated a term sheet with Emas on July 2 and will no longer proceed with the planned investment. 

BreadTalk's JV firm partners Song Fa Holdings to grow in Shenzhen, Guangzhou
BREADTALK Group Limited said on Monday that a new partnership has been forged between its joint venture company BTG-Pindao Venture and Song Fa Holdings to operate and manage the Song Fa brand of restaurants in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. 

SPH launches Sweet new creative and content marketing unit
THE new unit aims to strengthen its work with agencies and clients to meet the increasing demand for integrated storytelling across a range of multimedia formats, said SPH.  

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.9% down on Monday, in line with falling Asian markets
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.9 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 29.76 points to 3,238.94, in line with falling Asian markets. 

 

Bank Indonesia expects higher GDP growth from looser mortgage rules, despite rate hikes

Euro zone June factory growth slips to weakest in 18 months

Jul 2, 2018
US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

Jul 2, 2018
DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

Jul 2, 2018
More interest in green products: Soc Gen

