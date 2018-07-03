You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 6:30 PM

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg

Former PM Najib arrested
FORMER Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested by anti-corruption investigators Tuesday, officials said, the latest dramatic development in a widening graft probe that has engulfed the ex-leader. 

Two more residential sites up for collective sale
The owners of Jansen Mansion, a 12-unit development near Kovan MRT station, have all voted for the sale and are asking for S$22 million while 90 per cent of strata owners at Blossom Mansions have signed the collective sale agreement, seeking a reserve price of S$32.8 million.  

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
After plunging about 42 per cent this year, StarHub Ltd shares may be set for a modest turnaround, just as incoming chief executive officer Peter Kaliaropoulos takes over next week. 

Acromec wins 3 contracts worth S$6.2m from healthcare, pharmaceutical companies
WITH these contracts, the group's order book now stands at S$18 million. 

Informatics' auditors flag going concern uncertainty
AUDITORS for Informatics Education's have questioned its ability to continue as a going concern in their report on the group's financial statements for the year ended March 2018. 

Broker's take: 'Worst is over' for CNMC Goldmine as KGI reinitiates with 'buy'
CNMC Goldmine's 2018 earnings are forecast to rise 52 per cent to US$4.2 million year-on-year (y-o-y), with its 2019 earnings expected to jump 170 per cent y-o-y to S$11.4 million, the broker wrote. 

Telehealth startup Doctor Anywhere raises S$5.6m in series A financing
THE funding round will enable the startup to continue developing its products and services that will boost healthcare accessibility in Singapore. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close relatively flat on Tuesday as Asian markets stabilise
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.04 points to close at 3,235.9 after reaching an intraday high of 3,239.91. 

 

Anger at rising prices hits a new target in Saudi Arabia: milk

Merkel last-ditch migrant deal faces EU headwinds

Merkel last-ditch migrant deal faces EU headwinds

Former PM Najib arrested

Asia: China turbulence knocks shares to 9-month low as trade war fears grow

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

