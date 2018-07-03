Former PM Najib arrested

FORMER Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested by anti-corruption investigators Tuesday, officials said, the latest dramatic development in a widening graft probe that has engulfed the ex-leader.

Two more residential sites up for collective sale

The owners of Jansen Mansion, a 12-unit development near Kovan MRT station, have all voted for the sale and are asking for S$22 million while 90 per cent of strata owners at Blossom Mansions have signed the collective sale agreement, seeking a reserve price of S$32.8 million.

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

After plunging about 42 per cent this year, StarHub Ltd shares may be set for a modest turnaround, just as incoming chief executive officer Peter Kaliaropoulos takes over next week.

Acromec wins 3 contracts worth S$6.2m from healthcare, pharmaceutical companies

WITH these contracts, the group's order book now stands at S$18 million.

Informatics' auditors flag going concern uncertainty

AUDITORS for Informatics Education's have questioned its ability to continue as a going concern in their report on the group's financial statements for the year ended March 2018.

Broker's take: 'Worst is over' for CNMC Goldmine as KGI reinitiates with 'buy'

CNMC Goldmine's 2018 earnings are forecast to rise 52 per cent to US$4.2 million year-on-year (y-o-y), with its 2019 earnings expected to jump 170 per cent y-o-y to S$11.4 million, the broker wrote.

Telehealth startup Doctor Anywhere raises S$5.6m in series A financing

THE funding round will enable the startup to continue developing its products and services that will boost healthcare accessibility in Singapore.

The STI today

Singapore shares close relatively flat on Tuesday as Asian markets stabilise

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.04 points to close at 3,235.9 after reaching an intraday high of 3,239.91.