You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 6:30 PM

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Singapore's economy should continue to expand in 2018 although protectionism risks have risen, said Ravi Menon, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon
HE said overall growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 2.5–3.5 per cent in 2018, unchanged from an earlier official forecast released in May. 

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
DEVELOPERS should be cautious when making their land bids, bearing in mind the supply that's coming onstream, said Mr Menon on Wednesday. 

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price
BACK in 2009, Horizon Towers was collectively sold for S$500 million but the sale was overturned. Now the prime District 9 condominium has been launched for sale at a reserve price of S$1.1 billion. 

Singapore foreign reserves gain was S$8.5b in FY2017/18: MAS
The gains in official foreign reserves comprise investment gains of S$22.3 billion and a loss from currency translation effects of S$13.8 billion due mainly to the strengthening of the SGD against the USD and JPY. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $25,000, down from $34,110 - the lowest since March 2010. 

Former Malaysia PM Najib posts bail after pleading not guilty to 1MDB-related charges
HE faces three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power - in connection with the 1MDB scandal that led to his political downfall. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.3 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.99 points to close at 3,244.89. 

 

 

Government & Economy

Wage growth is ‘missing in action’ and workers are not happy

Chinese tariffs on US goods take effect at start of July 6 - source

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon

Scores dead or missing in Indonesia ferry accident

UK police declare ‘major incident’ over ‘unknown substance’

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
4 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
5 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon

nz-ravi-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon

nz-holland-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price

33896915 - 10_02_2015 - pixgeneric.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel suffers islandwide broadband outage on Wednesday morning

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening