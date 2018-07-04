Singapore's economy should continue to expand in 2018 although protectionism risks have risen, said Ravi Menon, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director.

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon

HE said overall growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 2.5–3.5 per cent in 2018, unchanged from an earlier official forecast released in May.

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon

DEVELOPERS should be cautious when making their land bids, bearing in mind the supply that's coming onstream, said Mr Menon on Wednesday.

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price

BACK in 2009, Horizon Towers was collectively sold for S$500 million but the sale was overturned. Now the prime District 9 condominium has been launched for sale at a reserve price of S$1.1 billion.

Singapore foreign reserves gain was S$8.5b in FY2017/18: MAS

The gains in official foreign reserves comprise investment gains of S$22.3 billion and a loss from currency translation effects of S$13.8 billion due mainly to the strengthening of the SGD against the USD and JPY.

Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $25,000, down from $34,110 - the lowest since March 2010.

Former Malaysia PM Najib posts bail after pleading not guilty to 1MDB-related charges

HE faces three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power - in connection with the 1MDB scandal that led to his political downfall.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.3 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.99 points to close at 3,244.89.