Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon
HE said overall growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 2.5–3.5 per cent in 2018, unchanged from an earlier official forecast released in May.
'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
DEVELOPERS should be cautious when making their land bids, bearing in mind the supply that's coming onstream, said Mr Menon on Wednesday.
Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price
BACK in 2009, Horizon Towers was collectively sold for S$500 million but the sale was overturned. Now the prime District 9 condominium has been launched for sale at a reserve price of S$1.1 billion.
Singapore foreign reserves gain was S$8.5b in FY2017/18: MAS
The gains in official foreign reserves comprise investment gains of S$22.3 billion and a loss from currency translation effects of S$13.8 billion due mainly to the strengthening of the SGD against the USD and JPY.
Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $25,000, down from $34,110 - the lowest since March 2010.
Former Malaysia PM Najib posts bail after pleading not guilty to 1MDB-related charges
HE faces three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power - in connection with the 1MDB scandal that led to his political downfall.
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.3 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.99 points to close at 3,244.89.