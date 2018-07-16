Singapore developers sold 654 private residential units in June, 41.7 per cent lower than a month ago and 20.2 per cent below a year ago.

Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May

A survey by the Urban Redevelopment Authority shows that developers sold 654 private residential units in June, 41.7 per cent lower than a month ago and 20.2 per cent below a year ago.

Raffles Health to offer Shield plan, will cover 3 pre-existing illnesses

ITS product Raffles Shield will be launched on Aug 1 and will mark a number of firsts. It will cover three common pre-existing conditions - high cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension - as long as policyholders comply with a care management plan for their condition.

Summer Green condo hits collective sale market at S$48m

With that, owners at the 13-storey condo could net themselves about S$2 million per unit in the collective sale.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

OCBC's Bank of Singapore gets regulatory nod to launch Luxembourg unit

Through its new subsidiary, BOS Wealth Management Europe Société Anonyme (SA), BOS will be able to offer customised private banking solutions and investment advisory services to its ultra high and high net worth clients within the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

BOTH medium and long-term inflation expectations have eased from three months ago despite the potential of a trade war between the US and other major economies, particularly China, according to the latest quarterly survey from a Singapore Management University think tank released on Monday.

SGX RegCo reprimands Dapai and its executives for false statements, other breaches

Singapore-listed companies are advised to consult the market regulator before appointing Dapai executive chairman Chen Xizhong, former chief executive Chen Yong and former chief financial officer (CFO) Lawrence Lam Pong Sui as directors or management.

Abterra suspends trading after SGX turns down request to delay AGM

ABTERRA had asked in April to push back the meeting deadline by four months, to Aug 31 at the latest, after Mazars LLP sought to resign as the company's statutory auditors while citing outstanding audit matters at a 51 per cent-owned Abterra subsidiary.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 0.9 per cent or 27.56 points to 3,232.79.