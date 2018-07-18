You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 6:30 PM

MAS
Regulators in Singapore are looking to ramp up targeted measures against financial crime, including tapping data analytics and boosting information sharing with financial institutions.
MAS to ramp up measures to fight money laundering, terrorism financing

Regulators in Singapore are looking to ramp up targeted measures against financial crime, including tapping data analytics and boosting information sharing with financial institutions, said an official from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday morning.

Singapore Airlines to add 4th daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda; A380 to service Osaka route

In a bid to meet growing travel demand between Singapore and Japan, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will add a fourth daily service to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from Dec 28 and operate the Airbus A380 on its Osaka route from Oct 28, 2018 to March 30, 2019.

Protecting financial services sector from security threats gets boost from public-private partnership

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing security threat intelligence sharing and conducting joint exercises to protect the financial services sector.

Tat Hong to be delisted after successful completion of compulsory acquisition

Tat Hong Holdings' chief executive and Standard Chartered's private equity arm now own all the shares of the mainboard-listed crane supplier after completing a compulsory acquisition.

Vard: CIMB responds to queries on fresh IFA letter in Fincantieri's delisting bid

CIMB Bank, which is advising on the bid by Fincantieri to delist shipbuilder Vard Holding, laid out its reasons on Wednesday morning for precedent transaction and price benchmark decisions in its latest independent financial adviser (IFA) letter.

Nordic clinches S$13m of contracts

Nordic Group recently clinched S$13 million of contracts from its various divisions, the oil and gas engineering contractor announced late Tuesday. Repeat customers awarded the company's scaffolding and insulation division S$4.3 million of maintenance service contracts for scaffolding and insulation works and an ad-hoc contract of S$1.0 million. The ad-hoc contract will be completed in the current quarter, and the maintenance service contracts are for one year and one-to-four years from the current quarter.

Skills framework for food manufacturing industry launched

Workers in the food manufacturing industry and those interested to join will get more help to identify the skills and competencies they need to find jobs, stay relevant or advance, along with information on career pathways and training opportunities.

