Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

The voluntary offer by Wheelock and Company, which already owns 76.21 per cent of the company, is unconditional.

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

THE mainboard-listed crane supplier said the day before that all its shares have been successfully acquired by a tie-up between the family of CEO Roland Ng, and Standard Chartered's private equity arm.

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

Lawrence Fong Kok Liong had pleaded guilty to 38 charges for failing to hold annual general meetings (AGMs) and failing to file annual returns for 19 companies, Acra said.

Malaysia PM Mahathir says to negotiate deferment of high-speed rail link with Singapore

"THE problem is that if we just unilaterally discard the agreement, we have to pay a very high compensation," Mr Mahathir told reporters in parliament on Thursday, adding that given Malaysia's financial situation, the project has to be deferred.

ComfortDelGro may buy more fully electric vehicles if two-car trial pays off

IT has rolled out two fully electric Hyundai Ioniq vehicles, which it said can travel more than 200km on a full charge of about half an hour - compared with the typical charging time of several hours.

Co-living startup Hmlet moves into Hong Kong with acquisition of we r urban

The Hong Kong startup, we r urban, was founded by Raphaela Oliver-Köfeler and Cornelius Kistler and currently manages a portfolio of 30 co-living spaces, housing 70 members across 15,000 square feet on Hong Kong Island.

UOB invests and partners in AI firm Personetics

THE Business Times understands that the Singapore bank has taken a minority stake in the fintech firm, though the amount was not disclosed.

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index up 1.1 per cent or 37.08 points to 3,277.58.