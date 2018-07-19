You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Ardmore Three, a freehold development by Wheelock Properties.
SPH

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
The voluntary offer by Wheelock and Company, which already owns 76.21 per cent of the company, is unconditional. 

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout
THE mainboard-listed crane supplier said the day before that all its shares have been successfully acquired by a tie-up between the family of CEO Roland Ng, and Standard Chartered's private equity arm. 

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act
Lawrence Fong Kok Liong had pleaded guilty to 38 charges for failing to hold annual general meetings (AGMs) and failing to file annual returns for 19 companies, Acra said. 

Malaysia PM Mahathir says to negotiate deferment of high-speed rail link with Singapore
"THE problem is that if we just unilaterally discard the agreement, we have to pay a very high compensation," Mr Mahathir told reporters in parliament on Thursday, adding that given Malaysia's financial situation, the project has to be deferred. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ComfortDelGro may buy more fully electric vehicles if two-car trial pays off
IT has rolled out two fully electric Hyundai Ioniq vehicles, which it said can travel more than 200km on a full charge of about half an hour - compared with the typical charging time of several hours.

Co-living startup Hmlet moves into Hong Kong with acquisition of we r urban
The Hong Kong startup, we r urban, was founded by Raphaela Oliver-Köfeler and Cornelius Kistler and currently manages a portfolio of 30 co-living spaces, housing 70 members across 15,000 square feet on Hong Kong Island. 

UOB invests and partners in AI firm Personetics
THE Business Times understands that the Singapore bank has taken a minority stake in the fintech firm, though the amount was not disclosed. 

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index up 1.1 per cent or 37.08 points to 3,277.58.

 

Government & Economy

Malaysia issues arrest warrants for 2 ex-1MDB executives: source

China to use 'counter-cyclical' measures to curb forex volatility: official

Death toll from India building collapse hits nine

Jho Low 'jumping from place to place', says Mahathir, expressing hope he will be arrested

Malaysian who threatened to kill King among seven suspected militants arrested in four-state swoop

Rosmah may have to fork out S$20m for undeclared jewellery if Malaysia Customs seizes it

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

Jul 19, 2018
Transport

Malaysia PM Mahathir says to negotiate deferment of high-speed rail link with Singapore

bp_acra_190718_53.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening