Singapore’s largest group of healthcare institutions which include Singapore General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital - has been the target of a cyber attack said to be the most serious breach of personal data in Singapore’s history.

SINGHEALTH - Singapore’s largest group of healthcare institutions which include Singapore General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital - has been the target of a cyber attack said to be the most serious breach of personal data in Singapore’s history.

SMRT to be fined S$1.9m for deaths of two trainees, tunnel flooding incident

IN a statement on Friday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that in the 2016 case, investigations found the SMRT work team had not complied with operating procedures for track access during train service hours.

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

AT that price, each owner in the 50-unit freehold development stands to receive between S$2.57 million to S$4.09 million, said SLP Scotia, the marketing agent for the deal.

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp

IN their respective Friday morning notes, DBS Group Research adjusted its target price for Keppel's stock to S$9.00 - from S$9.10 previously - with OCBC Investment Research's fair value of S$8.70 not far off.

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

SABIN M Aboitiz, AEV's chief operating officer and Pilmico's president and chief executive officer, said the acqusition will add three million metric tons of feed volume, in addition to quadrupling AEV's overall feeds production capacity.

Foreland Fabrictech's independent directors quit, leaving behind a one-man board

BELEAGUERED Chinese textile maker Foreland Fabrictech Holdings has lost all of its independent directors, with only executive chairman Yang Meng Yang left on the board, the company announced on Friday.

Malaysia expects to recover up to US$3.5b of 1MDB funds: Lim Guan Eng

THE government may be able to regain at least 10 per cent of the RM50 billion ringgit (S$16.86 billion) of funds that Lim estimated were siphoned from the troubled state fund, and up to 30 per cent of the amount, "if we are lucky," he said in an interview.

Singapore shares end higher on Friday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index up 0.6 per cent or 20.25 points to 3,297.83.