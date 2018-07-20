You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 6:30 PM

singhealth.jpg
Singapore’s largest group of healthcare institutions which include Singapore General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital - has been the target of a cyber attack said to be the most serious breach of personal data in Singapore’s history.
SPH

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
SINGHEALTH - Singapore’s largest group of healthcare institutions which include Singapore General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital - has been the target of a cyber attack said to be the most serious breach of personal data in Singapore’s history. 

SMRT to be fined S$1.9m for deaths of two trainees, tunnel flooding incident
IN a statement on Friday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that in the 2016 case, investigations found the SMRT work team had not complied with operating procedures for track access during train service hours. 

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price
AT that price, each owner in the 50-unit freehold development stands to receive between S$2.57 million to S$4.09 million, said SLP Scotia, the marketing agent for the deal. 

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
IN their respective Friday morning notes, DBS Group Research adjusted its target price for Keppel's stock to S$9.00 - from S$9.10 previously - with OCBC Investment Research's fair value of S$8.70 not far off. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit
SABIN M Aboitiz, AEV's chief operating officer and Pilmico's president and chief executive officer, said the acqusition will add three million metric tons of feed volume, in addition to quadrupling AEV's overall feeds production capacity.

Foreland Fabrictech's independent directors quit, leaving behind a one-man board
BELEAGUERED Chinese textile maker Foreland Fabrictech Holdings has lost all of its independent directors, with only executive chairman Yang Meng Yang left on the board, the company announced on Friday. 

Malaysia expects to recover up to US$3.5b of 1MDB funds: Lim Guan Eng
THE government may be able to regain at least 10 per cent of the RM50 billion ringgit (S$16.86 billion) of funds that Lim estimated were siphoned from the troubled state fund, and up to 30 per cent of the amount, "if we are lucky," he said in an interview. 

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Friday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index up 0.6 per cent or 20.25 points to 3,297.83.

 

Government & Economy

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

SMRT to be fined S$1.9m for deaths of two trainees, tunnel flooding incident

Mahathir to revive Malaysia Inc concept

Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye handed another 8 years in jail

Malaysia cuts 2018 growth projection to 5% as it braces for trade war fallout

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang jailed again for misconduct

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
5 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

Pinetree.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Real Estate

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

Jul 20, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

nz-keppel-200718.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening