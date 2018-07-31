You are here

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's services and manufacturing sectors both showed cautious optimism about business prospects for the second half of the year, according to separate findings released on Tuesday by the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Department of Statistics (DoS).
Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady
BUT of the two sectors, manufacturers were more wary about what lies ahead. A net weighted balance of 7 per cent of manufacturers forecast a brighter business outlook for the six months to December 2018, down from the 13 per cent seen in the previous survey a quarter ago. 

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards
THE proportion of all-male boards slipped to 49 per cent as at end-June 2018, the first time the measurement has crossed below 50 per cent, according to the DAC, an advocacy group comprising prominent members of the Singapore business community.  

Singapore retail Reits: New supply of space poses larger threat than online shopping, says Moody's
ANALYSTS are maintaining their credit profiles on rated Reits (real estate investment trusts) such as CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) which is rated "A2 stable", and Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) which is rated "Baa1 stable". 

HDT becomes Singapore's 7th taxi operator; to bump up fleet to 800 electric cabs
HDT's business proposal, company organisational structure, past performance records and financial capabilities have demonstrated the company's business viability and ability to operate a full-fledged taxi service, LTA said in a statement. 

JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme
THE launch is part of the government’s efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, and the site at Woodlands Industrial Park is the first of six confirmed list sites for the second half 2018 IGLS programme.

PSD sells all 450 units in first phase launch of Bangkok project
THE Posh Twelve is said to be the tallest freehold mixed-use development in Bangkok’s city fringe and is close to the Ministry of Public Health BTS station.

OCBC to equip 330 retail wealth advisers with private banking skills
THE partners have launched the OCBC-WMI Wealth Advisory programme, under which retail banking wealth advisers would be trained on investment advisory principles in portfolio construction and management, asset allocation, deep relationship management, and ethics and compliance.

Singapore shares close 0.4% up on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 12.7 points to 3,319.85. 

 

Jul 31, 2018
Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

Jul 31, 2018
Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Jul 31, 2018
Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady

Jul 31, 2018
In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Jul 31, 2018
Keppel DC Reit takes top spot again in governance rankings for trusts

