Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 6:30 PM

PHOTO: ST FILE

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX
CONTINUING a pattern seen in recent months, resale prices of non-landed homes rose last month to a new record though sales volume remained far off its peak, according to data from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday. 

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
YOUTRIP comes with a contactless Mastercard prepaid card issued by EZ-Link in collaboration with You Technologies Group, which enables users to pay at more than 30 million Mastercard merchants worldwide. 

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m
THE acquisition will enable ComfortDelGro Australia to expand its bus operations in New South Wales, where it already operates 1,239 vehicles.

Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park at its Harbour City project in Malacca
THE 500,000 square foot Splash World @ Harbour City park will be located between two 30-storey towers on the 14th floor deck of its flagship Harbour City @ Melaka project, a mixed development shaped like a large ship, the Malaysian developer said in a Singapore Exchange filing during the market lunch break. 

The Regalia in District 9 up for en bloc sale at S$403m
LOCATED in prime District 9, The Regalia sits on a freehold site of about 63,371 square feet and commands "prominent corner dual road frontages" of about 150 metres along River Valley Close and River Valley Road, according to CBRE, the exclusive and sole marketing agent for The Regalia.

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution
UNITED Overseas Bank has teamed up with four Singapore property agencies – ERA Realty, Huttons Asia, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex Realty – as well as online proptech company, SoReal Prop, to develop a range of digital tools to help homebuyers. 

Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday
SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.7 per cent or 54.66 points to 3,340.

 

Berlin plans further curbs against non-EU investors

Malaysian anti-graft agency asks former PM Najib to appear

Are you a bookkeeper or work in data entry? Your job might be at risk

Taxi and Uber drivers are united in backing a cap on ride-hail vehicles

The odd-job volunteers 'fixing' Hong Kong politics

Indonesia's booming gig economy means big tradeoffs for workers

Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park at its Harbour City project in Malacca

