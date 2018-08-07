Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

CONTINUING a pattern seen in recent months, resale prices of non-landed homes rose last month to a new record though sales volume remained far off its peak, according to data from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

YOUTRIP comes with a contactless Mastercard prepaid card issued by EZ-Link in collaboration with You Technologies Group, which enables users to pay at more than 30 million Mastercard merchants worldwide.

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

THE acquisition will enable ComfortDelGro Australia to expand its bus operations in New South Wales, where it already operates 1,239 vehicles.

Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park at its Harbour City project in Malacca

THE 500,000 square foot Splash World @ Harbour City park will be located between two 30-storey towers on the 14th floor deck of its flagship Harbour City @ Melaka project, a mixed development shaped like a large ship, the Malaysian developer said in a Singapore Exchange filing during the market lunch break.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The Regalia in District 9 up for en bloc sale at S$403m

LOCATED in prime District 9, The Regalia sits on a freehold site of about 63,371 square feet and commands "prominent corner dual road frontages" of about 150 metres along River Valley Close and River Valley Road, according to CBRE, the exclusive and sole marketing agent for The Regalia.

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

UNITED Overseas Bank has teamed up with four Singapore property agencies – ERA Realty, Huttons Asia, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex Realty – as well as online proptech company, SoReal Prop, to develop a range of digital tools to help homebuyers.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.7 per cent or 54.66 points to 3,340.