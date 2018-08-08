Rents for condominiums and private apartments continued to stabilise last month, while the more volatile rents for HDB flats reversed direction and rose, with both rental markets enjoying a pickup in activity, according to a report on Wednesday.

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

Car COEs creep up, while others dip

YOUTRIP comes with a contactless Mastercard prepaid card issued by EZ-Link in collaboration with You Technologies Group, which enables users to pay at more than 30 million Mastercard merchants worldwide.

Vard Holdings exit offer extended to Aug 24

VARD had announced earlier on Wednesday, before the market opened, that trading in its shares will be suspended immediately after the exit offer closes.

Tech, e-commerce startup Synagie debuts on Catalist at S$0.265 a share

THE stock opened at S$0.265 and hit S$0.275 at about 9.08am. As at 10.46am, it was trading at S$0.27 and nearly two million shares had changed hands.

Assets of two Vibrant Group units frozen following court order

THE two are Chongqing Heijin Industrial Co and Coatang Coal Mine Resources Development Co, both of which are held through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Blackgold International Holdings.

BM Mobility launches first electric bike-sharing service in Malaysia

THE company, formerly called Ziwo Holdings, already provides charging equipment and solutions for electric vehicles in China, and operates an electric car-sharing service in Malaysia.

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent or 13.26 points to 3,326.74.About 1.86 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70 per share.