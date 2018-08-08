You are here

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 6:30 PM

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Rents for condominiums and private apartments continued to stabilise last month, while the more volatile rents for HDB flats reversed direction and rose, with both rental markets enjoying a pickup in activity, according to a report on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX
RENTS for condominiums and private apartments continued to stabilise last month, while the more volatile rents for HDB flats reversed direction and rose, with both rental markets enjoying a pickup in activity, according to a report on Wednesday. 

Car COEs creep up, while others dip
YOUTRIP comes with a contactless Mastercard prepaid card issued by EZ-Link in collaboration with You Technologies Group, which enables users to pay at more than 30 million Mastercard merchants worldwide. 

Vard Holdings exit offer extended to Aug 24
VARD had announced earlier on Wednesday, before the market opened, that trading in its shares will be suspended immediately after the exit offer closes.

Tech, e-commerce startup Synagie debuts on Catalist at S$0.265 a share
THE stock opened at S$0.265 and hit S$0.275 at about 9.08am. As at 10.46am, it was trading at S$0.27 and nearly two million shares had changed hands. 

Assets of two Vibrant Group units frozen following court order
THE two are Chongqing Heijin Industrial Co and Coatang Coal Mine Resources Development Co, both of which are held through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Blackgold International Holdings.

BM Mobility launches first electric bike-sharing service in Malaysia
THE company, formerly called Ziwo Holdings, already provides charging equipment and solutions for electric vehicles in China, and operates an electric car-sharing service in Malaysia.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent or 13.26 points to 3,326.74.About 1.86 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70 per share. 

 

Government & Economy

PSA International is majority shareholder of CrimsonLogic

Charity launches spoof Singapore ivory store in awareness stunt

New Zealand inflation expectations edge up to 1.86% in coming year: RBNZ survey

China's July exports rise more than expected despite US tariffs

Australia central bank upbeat on economy but in no hurry for rate hike

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

