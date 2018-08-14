You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 6:30 PM

vienna.jpg

Vienna replaces Melbourne as world's most liveable city; Singapore slips back behind Hong Kong

Vienna, the capital of Austria, has displaced Melbourne as the world's most liveable city, according to the latest survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. After seven years at the top, the Australian coastal city was displaced by Vienna, which ranked ahead of Melbourne by just a fraction of a point. Relative stability across much of Europe improved Vienna's security scores to push it to the top.

CapitaLand to buy 2 Guangzhou residential sites for 2.05b yuan

CapitaLand  has won its bid to acquire two prime residential sites in Guangzhou, China for 2.05 billion yuan (S$409.3 million), the property developer announced on Tuesday.

PropNex strikes master franchise deal in Vietnam, takes 25% stake in franchisee

Real estate agency PropNex has entered into a master franchise agreement with PropNex Realty (Vietnam) Co to grow its business in Vietnam. The agreement will give Singapore-based PropNex a 25 per cent stake in the Vietnam franchisee for a nominal sum of US$1.00, the company announced on Tuesday during the midday trading break.

Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants

If Sherman Kwek sounds annoyed, he has his reasons — 2.9 million square feet worth of reasons. That figure, equating to 270,000 square metres, is the total saleable area of apartments almost ready to hit the market on the books of City Developments Ltd, the Singapore developer controlled by the family of billionaire Kwek Leng Beng, who handed the keys of his empire this year to son Sherman.

Singapore shares end flat on Tuesday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed marginally lower on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index down just 2.47 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 3,242.87.

Erdogan says Turkey will boycott US electronic products

China angered at new US defence act, to assess content

German economic growth stronger than expected in second quarter

German economic growth stronger than expected in second quarter

Indian rupee hits record low on Turkey's lira crisis

North Korea suspends tour visas ahead of anniversary

