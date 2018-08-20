You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 6:30 PM

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a blog post on Monday that his ministry is looking into how to let buyers of shorter-lease flats use more of their CPF funds for their purchase, without compromising on their retirement savings.
ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats
MINISTER for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a blog post on Monday that his ministry is looking into how to let buyers of shorter-lease flats use more of their CPF funds for their purchase, without compromising their retirement savings. 

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%
With petroleum stripped out, domestic wholesale trade fell 0.4 per cent compared to a year ago. After adjusting for price changes, overall domestic wholesale trade registered a year-on-year decrease of 5.4 per cent.

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August
COMPANIES listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have continued their momentum in share buybacks this month, with 23 stocks reporting buybacks totalling more than S$100 million in the first 12 sessions of August, SGX market strategist Geoff Howie said in a Monday market update. 

Cheng Hoe House along Kovan Road up for collective sale at S$28m
THE reserve price reflects a land rate of S$1,082.9 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), including a development charge of about S$6.1 million.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ST Engineering unit, Siemens group wins S$18.8m LTA contract for integrated rail asset management system
THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Monday that the Rail Enterprise Asset Management System (Reams) will enable engineers to better monitor the health of various rail operating assets over their respective life cycles. 

Alliance Mineral swears in executive chairman; receives lawyers' letters from ex-CEO and wife
CATALIST-LISTED Alliance Mineral Assets said during Monda lunch break, that Pauline Gately has been redesignated executive chairman in recognition of her significant role in the proposed merger between the company and Australia-listed Tawana Resources. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Monday
SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 4.73 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,204.71.  

 

Government & Economy

Australia weakens commitment to climate accord after government fractures

After 60 years, I-95 is complete

Mahathir says China will sympathise with Malaysia's problems

Credit Suisse sees Asia wealth race shifting from offshore hubs

America's top brands sweat next step in Trump's China trade war

Malaysian authorities searching for missing radioactive device

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening