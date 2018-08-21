You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will tap e-commerce giant Alibaba's extensive digital and logistics networks to further capture the fast-growing travel market in China.
SIA brand set for makeover; Singapore carrier seeking creative partner
IN a 23-page Request for Information (RFI) seen by The Business Times, the airline is seeking an agency and/or agencies to help in areas such as strategy, branding, content, its website and app, as well as production. 

SGX partners M-Daq to roll out prototype for multi-currency securities trading
IN partnership with SGX, homegrown fintech firm M-Daq has developed a prototype solution for investors to view real-time prices of the component stocks of the Straits Times Index in selected currencies, the bourse operator disclosed on its website on Tuesday.

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to China's Ezubao Ponzi scheme
THE Singapore Police Force’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in May 2016 assisted China’s Economic Crime Investigation Department (ECID) to conduct asset tracing in Singapore for their investigations into Ezubao. 

Singtel tapping Bank of America for pursuit of Australia wireless operator Amaysim: sources
THE company is working with Bank of America Corp to assess options for investing in Sydney-based Amaysim, the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private. 

Deutsche Bank raises bet on Noble pulling off US$3.5b rescue plan
WITH less than a week to go before Noble shareholders vote on the debt-restructuring plan, the German lender's London office is offering to buy the company's senior unsecured bonds for 45 per cent of face value. 

Baodi offers HK$3.267 per Techcomp share after acquiring 61.5% stake
THE mandatory unconditional cash offer was triggered by Baodi's Aug 14 acquisition of shares held by Techcomp's president, executive director and controlling shareholder Lo Yat Keung, Mr Lo's wife, Techcomp executive director Chan Wai Shing, and one Guo Bing. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.82 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,199.89.  

 

Government & Economy

Singapore's architectural history under threat from redevelopment frenzy

China says won't resort to strong stimulus but will keep liquidity ample

Malaysia PM Mahathir says China-backed rail, pipeline projects cancelled for now: reports

Malaysia's Sime Darby, China food giant sign deal to produce palm oil-based products

Venezuelan business leaders lambast Maduro's new banknotes

Taiwan loses another ally to China

Editor's Choice

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

