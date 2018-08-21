Singapore's national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will tap e-commerce giant Alibaba's extensive digital and logistics networks to further capture the fast-growing travel market in China.

SIA brand set for makeover; Singapore carrier seeking creative partner

IN a 23-page Request for Information (RFI) seen by The Business Times, the airline is seeking an agency and/or agencies to help in areas such as strategy, branding, content, its website and app, as well as production.

SGX partners M-Daq to roll out prototype for multi-currency securities trading

IN partnership with SGX, homegrown fintech firm M-Daq has developed a prototype solution for investors to view real-time prices of the component stocks of the Straits Times Index in selected currencies, the bourse operator disclosed on its website on Tuesday.

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to China's Ezubao Ponzi scheme

THE Singapore Police Force’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in May 2016 assisted China’s Economic Crime Investigation Department (ECID) to conduct asset tracing in Singapore for their investigations into Ezubao.

Singtel tapping Bank of America for pursuit of Australia wireless operator Amaysim: sources

THE company is working with Bank of America Corp to assess options for investing in Sydney-based Amaysim, the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Deutsche Bank raises bet on Noble pulling off US$3.5b rescue plan

WITH less than a week to go before Noble shareholders vote on the debt-restructuring plan, the German lender's London office is offering to buy the company's senior unsecured bonds for 45 per cent of face value.

Baodi offers HK$3.267 per Techcomp share after acquiring 61.5% stake

THE mandatory unconditional cash offer was triggered by Baodi's Aug 14 acquisition of shares held by Techcomp's president, executive director and controlling shareholder Lo Yat Keung, Mr Lo's wife, Techcomp executive director Chan Wai Shing, and one Guo Bing.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.82 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,199.89.