You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Share buybacks climbed to a 35-month-high in August as some 43.6 million shares worth S$245.4 million were repurchased by as many as 30 companies, more than twice July’s buyback consideration of S$109 million. 
REUTERS

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August
SHARE buybacks climbed to a 35-month-high in August as some 43.6 million shares worth S$245.4 million were repurchased by as many as 30 companies, more than twice July’s buyback consideration of S$109 million. 

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
THAT is because all buyers of leasehold properties - whether public or private - enjoy ownership rights over their properties during the period of the lease.

Dining app Chope records revenue of S$10.4m for 2017, almost doubling from 2016
MOST of the growth came from the increasing number of reservations and deals booked by users as the platform continues to add more restaurants.

JLL, Lendlease pick 5 startups for proptech accelerator programme
THE five selected are early-stage companies chosen based on the commercial viability and scalability of their idea, as well as each team’s strength and technical competency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

First HDB estate in new Tengah town to go big on community farming
THE district will boast a 700-metre long, 40-metre wide farmway which weaves through the housing precincts and connects residents to recreational facilities nearby, the Housing Board said in a statement on Tuesday. 

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director
OUE Lippo Healthcare has been served with court documents by its former executive director, Lim Beng Choo, following Ms Lim's commencement of court proceedings against the company on Aug 15, 2018, over unpaid dues. 

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday
AFTER spending much of the early session lower, Singapore shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.1 per cent or 3.31 points to 3,210.51. 

 

Government & Economy

EU presidency pushes talks on raising interest rates

Lim Guan Eng acquitted after cross-examination of witnesses: Prosecutor

Bank Indonesia to beef up tools in battle to shield rupiah after currency hits 20-year low

Ipos partners Lloyd's Asia, NUS, Siam Cement Group to boost Singapore's status as IP hub

Hong Kong quietly ushers mainland workers into new high-speed rail station

Myanmar defends Suu Kyi's silence over jailed reporters

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Startups

JLL, Lendlease pick 5 startups for proptech accelerator programme

Sen Sui Lombard Odier
Sep 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Lombard Odier hires banking veteran Sen Sui as managing director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening