SHARE buybacks climbed to a 35-month-high in August as some 43.6 million shares worth S$245.4 million were repurchased by as many as 30 companies, more than twice July’s buyback consideration of S$109 million.

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

THAT is because all buyers of leasehold properties - whether public or private - enjoy ownership rights over their properties during the period of the lease.

Dining app Chope records revenue of S$10.4m for 2017, almost doubling from 2016

MOST of the growth came from the increasing number of reservations and deals booked by users as the platform continues to add more restaurants.

JLL, Lendlease pick 5 startups for proptech accelerator programme

THE five selected are early-stage companies chosen based on the commercial viability and scalability of their idea, as well as each team’s strength and technical competency.

First HDB estate in new Tengah town to go big on community farming

THE district will boast a 700-metre long, 40-metre wide farmway which weaves through the housing precincts and connects residents to recreational facilities nearby, the Housing Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director

OUE Lippo Healthcare has been served with court documents by its former executive director, Lim Beng Choo, following Ms Lim's commencement of court proceedings against the company on Aug 15, 2018, over unpaid dues.

Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday

AFTER spending much of the early session lower, Singapore shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.1 per cent or 3.31 points to 3,210.51.