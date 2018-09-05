You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 6:30 PM

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Temasek has formed a joint venture (JV) with StarHub to set up Ensign InfoSecurity, a pure-play cybersecurity firm that will offer bespoke, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises and governments globally.
PHOTOS: REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Temasek, StarHub in joint venture to form pure-play cybersecurity firm
TEMASEK has formed a joint venture (JV) with StarHub to set up Ensign InfoSecurity, a pure-play cybersecurity firm that will offer bespoke, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises and governments globally. 

DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
DBS Group Holdings has set its final price guidance for its Singapore-dollar perpetual NC7 AT1 issue at 3.98 per cent, down from the initial price guidance of 4.375 per cent, following sizzling demand.

Singapore, Malaysia to defer HSR construction to May 2020; KL to pay S$15m for suspending work
SINGAPORE and Malaysia have agreed to suspend construction of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project until May 31, 2020, with service on the advanced train line expected to begin some four years after the original commencement date.

Economists stick to forecast of 3.2% GDP growth for 2018, but more are wary of external risk factors
CONFIDENCE in the manufacturing sector as a growth driver has risen, with Singapore's overall economic prospects on track for previous forecasts, according to the latest survey of private-sector economists, which was released on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UOB inks MOU with Shanghai Pudong bank to target Belt and Road companies
UNDER the agreement, the two banks will collaborate on solutions that cover investment advisory, cross-boarder renminbi transactions, syndicated loans, project and trade finance and cash settlement.  

2 adjoining 4-storey Amoy Street conservation shophouses up for sale with S$3,415 psf guide price
THE guide price for 87 and 88 Amoy Street is S$3,415 per square foot (psf), or S$50 million over a gross floor area of about 14,641 square feet. The property, zoned for commercial use within the Chinatown (Telok Ayer) Conservation Area, has a combined land area of about 5,375 square feet.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.7 per cent or 54.23 points to 3,156.28 as markets across Asia posted losses on the back of potential trade tension escalation and growing concerns surrounding emerging markets. 

 

Government & Economy

STB appoints new chief executive

Qatar is first Gulf Nation to grant expats permanent residency

Singapore, Malaysia to defer HSR construction to May 2020; KL to pay S$15m for suspending work

Japan evacuates major airport after typhoon wreaks havoc

Singapore, Malaysia to sign agreement today to defer high-speed rail project

Economists stick to forecast of 3.2% GDP growth for 2018, but more are wary of external risk factors

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek, StarHub in joint venture to form pure-play cybersecurity firm

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%

HSR Signing
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to defer HSR construction to May 2020; KL to pay S$15m for suspending work

LZW_7426_edited.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists stick to forecast of 3.2% GDP growth for 2018, but more are wary of external risk factors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening