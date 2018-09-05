Temasek has formed a joint venture (JV) with StarHub to set up Ensign InfoSecurity, a pure-play cybersecurity firm that will offer bespoke, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises and governments globally.

TEMASEK has formed a joint venture (JV) with StarHub to set up Ensign InfoSecurity, a pure-play cybersecurity firm that will offer bespoke, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises and governments globally.

DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%

DBS Group Holdings has set its final price guidance for its Singapore-dollar perpetual NC7 AT1 issue at 3.98 per cent, down from the initial price guidance of 4.375 per cent, following sizzling demand.

Singapore, Malaysia to defer HSR construction to May 2020; KL to pay S$15m for suspending work

SINGAPORE and Malaysia have agreed to suspend construction of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project until May 31, 2020, with service on the advanced train line expected to begin some four years after the original commencement date.

Economists stick to forecast of 3.2% GDP growth for 2018, but more are wary of external risk factors

CONFIDENCE in the manufacturing sector as a growth driver has risen, with Singapore's overall economic prospects on track for previous forecasts, according to the latest survey of private-sector economists, which was released on Wednesday.

UOB inks MOU with Shanghai Pudong bank to target Belt and Road companies

UNDER the agreement, the two banks will collaborate on solutions that cover investment advisory, cross-boarder renminbi transactions, syndicated loans, project and trade finance and cash settlement.

2 adjoining 4-storey Amoy Street conservation shophouses up for sale with S$3,415 psf guide price

THE guide price for 87 and 88 Amoy Street is S$3,415 per square foot (psf), or S$50 million over a gross floor area of about 14,641 square feet. The property, zoned for commercial use within the Chinatown (Telok Ayer) Conservation Area, has a combined land area of about 5,375 square feet.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.7 per cent or 54.23 points to 3,156.28 as markets across Asia posted losses on the back of potential trade tension escalation and growing concerns surrounding emerging markets.