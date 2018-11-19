South-east Asia's Internet economy is expected to exceed US$240 billion by 2025, a joint study by Google and Temasek Holdings showed, a fifth more than previously estimated, as more consumers use their smartphones to go online.

Stories you might have missed

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

South-east Asia's Internet economy is expected to exceed US$240 billion by 2025, a joint study by Google and Temasek Holdings showed, a fifth more than previously estimated, as more consumers use their smartphones to go online.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

PAYMENT services firms in Singapore may soon be required to apply for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence if any licensable activity they conduct crosses S$3 million a month or if two or more of their activities (excluding e-wallets) collectively average over S$6 million a month.

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

Singapore is expected to report slower third-quarter economic growth than initially thought, a Reuters poll showed, as the manufacturing sector faces strains from weaker global demand and an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China.

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

CAPITALAND'S serviced residence arm, The Ascott, has formed a strategic alliance with Indonesian property developer Ciputra Development Group, under which Ascott will manage serviced residences to be developed by the latter in Indonesia and China over the next five years.

Sea inks 5-year deal to sell Tencent's games in region

DIGITAL group Sea's entertainment unit, Garena, has inked a binding letter of intent with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings, under which Tencent will grant Garena a right of first refusal to publish Tencent's mobile and PC games in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

The STI Today

Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 18.53 points, or 0.6 per cent to 3,065.07.