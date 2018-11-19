You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 6:30 PM

file6xoyym6b38xudvpz8l6.jpg
South-east Asia's Internet economy is expected to exceed US$240 billion by 2025, a joint study by Google and Temasek Holdings showed, a fifth more than previously estimated, as more consumers use their smartphones to go online.
audio house

Stories you might have missed

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

South-east Asia's Internet economy is expected to exceed US$240 billion by 2025, a joint study by Google and Temasek Holdings showed, a fifth more than previously estimated, as more consumers use their smartphones to go online.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

PAYMENT services firms in Singapore may soon be required to apply for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence if any licensable activity they conduct crosses S$3 million a month or if two or more of their activities (excluding e-wallets) collectively average over S$6 million a month.

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

Singapore is expected to report slower third-quarter economic growth than initially thought, a Reuters poll showed, as the manufacturing sector faces strains from weaker global demand and an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China.

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

CAPITALAND'S serviced residence arm, The Ascott, has formed a strategic alliance with Indonesian property developer Ciputra Development Group, under which Ascott will manage serviced residences to be developed by the latter in Indonesia and China over the next five years.

Sea inks 5-year deal to sell Tencent's games in region

DIGITAL group Sea's entertainment unit, Garena, has inked a binding letter of intent with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings, under which Tencent will grant Garena a right of first refusal to publish Tencent's mobile and PC games in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

The STI Today

Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 18.53 points, or 0.6 per cent to 3,065.07. 

Government & Economy

EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce

China expands ban on waste imports

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

UK business morale hits lowest since at least 2009: IHS Markit

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

BlackRock is said to weigh setting up mutual-funds unit in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

AK_Ascott_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening