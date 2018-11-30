THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday two residential sites and two other plots for mixed residential and commercial use which can yield a combined 1,915 private homes.

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday two residential sites and two other plots for mixed residential and commercial use which can yield a combined 1,915 private homes.

BANK lending in Singapore rose in October from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in September, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.

SINGAPORE's largest lender, DBS, has been named Global Bank of the Year by The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times. DBS was also chosen as the publication's Asia-Pacific Bank of the Year and the Singapore Bank of the Year.

LONDON-BASED fintech Revolut announced on Friday that it will be launching in Asia-Pacific in the first quarter of 2019, and has already been granted the necessary licences to operate in Singapore and Japan.

VISA and Nets cardholders can soon pay for their train and bus rides using their contactless bank cards, with the expansion of a pilot by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) next month.

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.17 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,117.61.