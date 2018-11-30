You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 6:30 PM

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday two residential sites and two other plots for mixed residential and commercial use which can yield a combined 1,915 private homes.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday two residential sites and two other plots for mixed residential and commercial use which can yield a combined 1,915 private homes.

 

Singapore bank lending returns to growth in Oct: MAS preliminary data

BANK lending in Singapore rose in October from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in September, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.

DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication

SINGAPORE's largest lender, DBS, has been named Global Bank of the Year by The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times. DBS was also chosen as the publication's Asia-Pacific Bank of the Year and the Singapore Bank of the Year.

London fintech Revolut to launch in Asia-Pacific with regional headquarters likely in Singapore

LONDON-BASED fintech Revolut announced on Friday that it will be launching in Asia-Pacific in the first quarter of 2019, and has already been granted the necessary licences to operate in Singapore and Japan.

LTA widens contactless payment trial for public transport to Visa, Nets cardholders

VISA and Nets cardholders can soon pay for their train and bus rides using their contactless bank cards, with the expansion of a pilot by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) next month.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.17 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,117.61. 

India says expects significant scaling up of Saudi investments

South Korea raises interest rate for first time in a year

Singapore to ban discharge of 'wash water' into port from 2020: MPA

Singapore bank lending returns to growth in Oct: MAS preliminary data

Economists, Wall Street split on Federal Reserve signals

Japan factory output expands most since 2015 in positive sign for growth

