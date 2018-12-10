The European Union's top court ruled on Monday that the British government may reverse its decision to leave the bloc without consulting other member states in a decision welcomed by those campaigning to stop Brexit.

UK can unilaterally stop Brexit - EU court

Singtel boosts Dash mobile wallet app with international payments backed by Visa, Apple Pay

APPLE Pay users can now make near-field communication (NFC) payments worldwide with Singtel’s mobile wallet app, Dash, which has just been accepted on Apple Pay.

SingPost to use AI to improve parcel traceability, reliability for customers across South-east Asia

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) is using artificial intelligence (AI) to better plot courier delivery routes and alert customers half-an-hour before their parcel arrives, with the software integration expected to be completed next year.

Unitholders again say 'no' to winding up AIMS Property Securities Fund, in second vote in four days

BOUTIQUE Australian investor Samuel Terry Asset Management has lost another attempt to have AIMS Property Securities Fund wound up, according to a unitholder vote that it called in Sydney on Monday.

Huawei suppliers extend losses as fears deepen over CFO arrest

AAC Technologies Holdings and BYD Electronic International Co Ltd both drop more than 3 per cent.

Singapore shares end 1.2% lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.24 per cent or 38.68 points to 3,072.44.