Economists expect Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to ease to 2.6 per cent in 2019, from an estimated 3.3 per cent in 2018, according to results out on Wednesday from a quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

BUT at 98 points, up from 94 points the previous quarter, consumer confidence has yet to take a turn into optimism.

Singapore retail sales inch up by 0.1% in October as growth tapers off

RETAIL receipts in Singapore inched up in October on the previous year, in a sharp slowdown from the previous month’s growth, according to data from the Department of Statistics on Wednesday.

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

YEAR on year, private rents are up by 0.3 per cent from November 2017. However, compared to their record high in January 2013, they are down by 19.6 per cent.

Noble gets key waiver for restructuring bid extended

The Securities Industry Council has granted an extension till Dec 31 for Noble to rely on the whitewash resolution approved by shareholders at an Aug 27 special general meeting, in view of the additional time needed due to the court application.

Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.33 per cent or 40.71 points to 3,099.99.