You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc736ufrcs3wk3qk8wi23_doc70d0n9hnhew1kvvyljm0.jpg
SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) announced on Friday that Vincent Phang will be the new CEO of postal services as well as its Singapore head, with effect from April 1, 2019.
ST File

Stories you might have missed

SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge

Singapore Post (SingPost) announced on Friday that Vincent Phang will be the new CEO of postal services as well as its Singapore head, with effect from April 1, 2019. Mr Phang is replacing retiring Woo Keng Leong, who will serve as postal advisor to the SingPost group with effect from April 1, 2019, to ensure a smooth transition.

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SilkAir, the regional arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA), will be increasing its flight frequency to Cairns, Australia, from the current five flights per week to a daily flight with effect from June 2 next year. The additional flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Sundays with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, fitted with 12 Business Class and 144 Economy Class seats. They are, however, subject to regulatory approvals, SIA announced on Friday.

Lorenzo suspends trading after auditor disclaims opinion, questions going concern assumptions

Furniture seller Lorenzo International suspended trading in its shares on Friday after its auditor withheld its opinion and raised doubts about the company's status as a going concern.

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council gets qualified financial statements for 7th straight year: MND

All 16 of Singapore's town councils received unqualified financial statements for the past financial year except for Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), said the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

Singapore stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.1 per cent or 33.99 points to 3,077.09.

Government & Economy

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council gets qualified financial statements for 7th straight year: MND

Trump inaugural fund and super PAC said to be scrutinized for illegal foreign donations

Trump considering son-in-law Kushner as next chief of staff: US media

Trump was present for Enquirer hush-money plan, source says

China consumers, factory output take a beating as economic gloom deepens

EU gives May assurances on Brexit, but cold comfort

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
4 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year
5 En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_vp_1412.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

363016971231.jpg
Oct 30, 2015
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC initiates coverage on ESR-Reit with 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening