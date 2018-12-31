You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee
Mr Lee said growth is likely to be in the range of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2019, in line with the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s forecast.
China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects
THE construction of three projects by water treatment company China Everbright Water will receive a total subsidy of 42.68 million yuan (S$8.5 million) from a government provincial fund in China.
Singapore Kitchen Equipment to re-apply for HK dual listing
CATALIST-listed Singapore Kitchen Equipment said on Monday that its application for a dual primary listing on Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board lapsed on Dec 23.
China’s property market strains the world
UNWANTED apartments are weighing on China's economy — and, by extension, dragging down growth around the world.
The STI today
Singapore shares close higher on last day of trading in 2018
SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 15.33 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,068.76.