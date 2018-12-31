Mr Lee said growth is likely to be in the range of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2019, in line with the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s forecast.

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects

THE construction of three projects by water treatment company China Everbright Water will receive a total subsidy of 42.68 million yuan (S$8.5 million) from a government provincial fund in China.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment to re-apply for HK dual listing

CATALIST-listed Singapore Kitchen Equipment said on Monday that its application for a dual primary listing on Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board lapsed on Dec 23.

China’s property market strains the world

UNWANTED apartments are weighing on China's economy — and, by extension, dragging down growth around the world.

Singapore shares close higher on last day of trading in 2018

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 15.33 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,068.76.