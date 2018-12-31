You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Mr Lee said growth is likely to be in the range of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2019, in line with the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s forecast.
China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects

THE construction of three projects by water treatment company China Everbright Water will receive a total subsidy of 42.68 million yuan (S$8.5 million) from a government provincial fund in China.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment to re-apply for HK dual listing

CATALIST-listed Singapore Kitchen Equipment said on Monday that its application for a dual primary listing on Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board lapsed on Dec 23.

China’s property market strains the world

UNWANTED apartments are weighing on China's economy — and, by extension, dragging down growth around the world. 

Singapore shares close higher on last day of trading in 2018

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 15.33 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,068.76.

Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

Italy's Populists win budget battle, but big wars loom in 2019

China to kick off year of sensitive anniversaries with major speech on Taiwan

Singapore's Q4 growth seen steady, but trade war casts shadow

Landslide victory for Bangladesh ruler in polls hit by violence

Singapore bank lending flat in November: MAS data

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

