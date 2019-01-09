You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 6:30 PM

sgsky.jpg
ST FILE

Singapore SMEs get help going digital from the get-go with new initiative

Newly incorporated businesses in Singapore will have access to subsidised digital solutions provided by industry players, under an initiative launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore on Wednesday.

Daily securities turnover fell 13% year-on-year in December: SGX

The daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) fell 13 per cent year-on-year in December to S$837 million, according to the latest statistics by the market operator.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

Rents for Singapore condominiums and private apartments reversed course to notch a small decrease in December, while HDB rents rose after dipping in November, according to a report on Wednesday.

Obike creditors' meeting to be held on Jan 23 at Shaw Tower

A meeting has been arranged on Jan 23 for liquidators of the defunct bicycle-rental firm oBike to keep creditors updated on the status of the winding-up.

HPH Trust, 4 Hong Kong port operators form alliance to manage Kwai Tsing container terminals' berths

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on Tuesday said Hongkong International Terminals, Modern Terminals, Cosco-HIT Terminals (Hong Kong) and Asia Container Terminals have entered into a Hong Kong Seaport joint operating alliance agreement for the efficient management and operation of 23 berths across nine terminals of Kwai Tsing container terminals in Hong Kong.

Rich Capital plans to buy 2 construction firms for up to S$43.98m via issue of new shares

Rich Capital, formerly known as Infinio Group, on Tuesday said it is planning to expand into the construction business with the proposed acquisition of two construction companies for up to S$43.98 million.

KrisEnergy says oil production restarts at Wassana field after Tropical Storm Pabuk in Thailand

Upstream oil and gas company KrisEnergy on Tuesday said that oil production has restarted at the Wassana field in the G10/48 licence in the Gulf of Thailand following Tropical Storm Pabuk.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks climb 1.12% higher on Wednesday

Singapore stocks extended gains to a fourth session on Wednesday as US-China trade talks concluded, with the Straits Times Index climbing 1.12 per cent or 35.13 points to 3,158.07.

Government & Economy

Eurozone unemployment falls to decade-low in November

EU banking watchdog says new cryptoasset rules may be needed

BOJ mulls unpleasant policy options if Fed puts rate hikes on hold

November trade rebound little comfort for Germany

Kim Jong Un leaves China after talks with Xi on Trump sanctions

China says trade talks with US have concluded, results to be released soon

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
4 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

World's priciest housing market set for most densely-packed apartment blocks

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam International to shut sugar trade desk: spokesman

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening