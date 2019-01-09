Singapore SMEs get help going digital from the get-go with new initiative

Newly incorporated businesses in Singapore will have access to subsidised digital solutions provided by industry players, under an initiative launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore on Wednesday.

Daily securities turnover fell 13% year-on-year in December: SGX

The daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) fell 13 per cent year-on-year in December to S$837 million, according to the latest statistics by the market operator.

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

Rents for Singapore condominiums and private apartments reversed course to notch a small decrease in December, while HDB rents rose after dipping in November, according to a report on Wednesday.

Obike creditors' meeting to be held on Jan 23 at Shaw Tower

A meeting has been arranged on Jan 23 for liquidators of the defunct bicycle-rental firm oBike to keep creditors updated on the status of the winding-up.

HPH Trust, 4 Hong Kong port operators form alliance to manage Kwai Tsing container terminals' berths

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on Tuesday said Hongkong International Terminals, Modern Terminals, Cosco-HIT Terminals (Hong Kong) and Asia Container Terminals have entered into a Hong Kong Seaport joint operating alliance agreement for the efficient management and operation of 23 berths across nine terminals of Kwai Tsing container terminals in Hong Kong.

Rich Capital plans to buy 2 construction firms for up to S$43.98m via issue of new shares

Rich Capital, formerly known as Infinio Group, on Tuesday said it is planning to expand into the construction business with the proposed acquisition of two construction companies for up to S$43.98 million.

KrisEnergy says oil production restarts at Wassana field after Tropical Storm Pabuk in Thailand

Upstream oil and gas company KrisEnergy on Tuesday said that oil production has restarted at the Wassana field in the G10/48 licence in the Gulf of Thailand following Tropical Storm Pabuk.

Singapore stocks climb 1.12% higher on Wednesday

Singapore stocks extended gains to a fourth session on Wednesday as US-China trade talks concluded, with the Straits Times Index climbing 1.12 per cent or 35.13 points to 3,158.07.