Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 6:30 PM

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
The Council for Board Diversity is co-chaired by the Singapore Exchange chief executive Loh Boon Chye, and chairman of the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre Mildred Tan.

SINGAPORE has formed a 20-member council comprising well-known individuals with deep management and board expertise across various sectors to press for more women in boardrooms here.

 

IT has called for measures to help companies in five key sectors -  financial services, real estate, healthcare and life sciences, consumer retail and technology - that have substantial upsides for Singapore to realise its Smart Nation vision. 

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

LAST year, 72 per cent of employees worked in companies that offer at least one such arrangement, such as part-time work, flexible hours or tele-working, up from 70 per cent in 2017.

Sultan Plaza owners launch en bloc with S$380m reserve price

THE 99-year leasehold development, which was built in the 1970s sits on 52,471 square feet (sq ft) of land and the maximum permissible gross floor area can be redeveloped to 283,803 sq ft, referenced against the 5.30 gross plot ratio of neighbouring City Gate and subject to regulatory approval.

Newton Lodge up for collective sale with S$44m lowest price

THIS translates to a land rate of S$1,468 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr) at a 1.4 gross plot ratio, said the property's sole marketing agent JLL.

Singapore stocks end higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.52 per cent or 16.81 points to 3,229.11.

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

Jan 16, 2019
KPMG’s Budget proposal: fintech adoption, cyber resilience and R&D

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

20190104_145924.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Sultan Plaza owners launch en bloc with S$380m reserve price

