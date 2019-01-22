You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 6:30 PM

The report said that the rising external downside risks "are likely to prompt policymakers to adopt policies to cushion the economy through domestic-oriented initiatives" such as public infrastructure spending.

CITING an impending global slowdown and the pressure on the Republic's export-driven economy, the report said that the rising external downside risks "are likely to prompt policymakers to adopt policies to cushion the economy through domestic-oriented initiatives" such as public infrastructure spending.

 

LOCATED at Suntec City Tower 4, the 12,000 square feet office will house a new managed detection and response (MDR) security operations centre.

HOMEOWNERS will re-open a collective sale tender for the St Thomas Walk freehold property on Wednesday and the reserve price remains at S$820 million, the same as in the second tender exercise that closed without a deal on Oct 29, 2018.

OXLEY Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary, Oxley Docklands Quay Two, will be entitled to 79.5 per cent of the sale price, Oxley said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday evening. 

AUM in Asia-Pacific to hit almost US$30 trillion by 2025, outpacing global regions: PwC

Granted that protectionism remains limited and geopolitical activity remains relatively sanguine, Asia-Pacific AUM is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7 per cent, from US$15.1 trillion in 2017 to US$16.9 trillion in 2020, and US$29.6 trillion by 2025, PwC said. 

Singapore stocks slip on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks slipped on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index ending the day down 0.86 per cent or 27.85 points to 3,192.71.

Indonesia reviewing early release for Bali bombing-linked cleric

China economy to stabilise without aggressive stimulus: Goldman

NEA unveils S$2m fund to support ground-up zero-waste projects

Hong Kong failing to tackle wildlife smuggling epidemic: study

US to formally seek extradition of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou: Globe and Mail

Strong 6.1-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

