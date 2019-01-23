You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 6:30 PM

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Stories you might have missed

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

Singapore has released a model governance framework for artificial intelligence (AI), which companies in Singapore and elsewhere can adopt as they grapple with issues that have emerged with new technology.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

FOR the whole of 2018, headline inflation came in at 0.4 per cent, a notch lower than the 0.6 per cent clocked the year before.

Car COE prices up, others down

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher on the back of sales whipped up by the recently concluded Singapore Motorshow.

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

THE price tag, which works out to S$1,464 per square foot (sq ft) on a land area of 27,320 sq ft, "will certainly pique buyers' interest", said Sammi Lim, director of capital markets at marketing agent CBRE.

Singapore-based GBCI Ventures opens US$100m smart city fund

THE fund unveiled on Wednesday is backed by corporate capital, family offices and high-net worth individuals, among other sources, a spokesperson told The Business Times. It does not have a close date.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares continue to slide on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.68 per cent or 21.60 points to 3,171.11.

Government & Economy

25% auto tariffs could cause EU and Japan to slip into recession, hit the financial markets

Thailand to hold first General Election since coup in 2014

EU presses Ireland for no-deal Brexit border plan: source

Thai king signs decree approving first election since coup

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
5 The man who sold Thai Express returns

Must Read

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

doc73re0abqu10vvdl3d92_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Transport

Car COE prices up, others down

98 Binjai Park.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Real Estate

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening