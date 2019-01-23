Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 22, 2019.

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

Singapore has released a model governance framework for artificial intelligence (AI), which companies in Singapore and elsewhere can adopt as they grapple with issues that have emerged with new technology.

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

FOR the whole of 2018, headline inflation came in at 0.4 per cent, a notch lower than the 0.6 per cent clocked the year before.

Car COE prices up, others down

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher on the back of sales whipped up by the recently concluded Singapore Motorshow.

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

THE price tag, which works out to S$1,464 per square foot (sq ft) on a land area of 27,320 sq ft, "will certainly pique buyers' interest", said Sammi Lim, director of capital markets at marketing agent CBRE.

Singapore-based GBCI Ventures opens US$100m smart city fund

THE fund unveiled on Wednesday is backed by corporate capital, family offices and high-net worth individuals, among other sources, a spokesperson told The Business Times. It does not have a close date.

Singapore shares continue to slide on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.68 per cent or 21.60 points to 3,171.11.