Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 6:30 PM

A LONG-AWAITED move by Singapore's transport regulator to impose tighter rules on private-hire operators is finally on the way.
Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

The Land Transport Authority said on Thursday it is proposing to license all street-hail and ride-hail operators "as they provide the same fundamental service of transporting commuters from point to point".

 

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

LEGAL bigwig Davinder Singh is leaving Drew & Napier after 37 years to start his own legal practice to "train young lawyers".

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

THE latest injection of funds into Cloud Comrade is set to bring complementary capability and market reach to STT’s existing portfolio, and enhance STT’s multi-cloud, managed service capabilities in Asia, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. 

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has revised Singapore's Code on Take-overs and Mergers to clarify that independent shareholders of dual-class companies will not be required to make a general offer if their share of voting rights is pushed past regulatory thresholds under certain circumstances.

Singapore and China to form panel of mediators for Belt and Road project disputes

A MEMORANDUM of understanding was signed on Thursday at the first China-Singapore International Commercial Dispute Resolution Conference, which gathered 300 government officials, lawyers and academics from both sides to discuss trends and developments in international arbitration.

Singapore stocks close higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.62 per cent or 19.62 points to 3,190.73.

Jan 24, 2019
Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Jan 24, 2019
Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
