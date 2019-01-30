You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 30, 2019

The competition watchdog issued an infringement decision against the owners and operators of Capri by Fraser Changi City Singapore, Village Hotel Changi and Village Hotel Katong (the Village Hotels), and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Hotel.
Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

THE competition watchdog issued an infringement decision against the owners and operators of Capri by Fraser Changi City Singapore, Village Hotel Changi and Village Hotel Katong (the Village Hotels), and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Hotel.

 

CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group

AMONG other things, the PAP Seniors Group (PAP.SG) - led by chairman Tan Chuan-Jin - is proposing for the Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rate for workers beyond the age of 55 to be increased to 37 per cent.

Top 1,000 firms in Singapore generated record turnover, profits for 2019 ranking: DP Info study

IN the latest Singapore 1000 (S1000) study which ranks the largest 1,000 companies by turnover, combined revenue stood at S$3.15 trillion for 2019, surpassing the previous high of S$3 trillion for 2016.

Digital Realty to build third Singapore data centre in Loyang

THE site spans 12,800 square metres and is adjacent to Digital Realty’s second Singapore facility, Digital Loyang I, at Loyang Drive.

More Singapore jobseekers keen to join startups: poll

THE top reason for this includes a perceived availability of learning opportunities (82 per cent), followed by the ability to work closely with a group of passionate and enthusiastic colleagues, and an exposure to a wide spectrum of job roles.

Singapore stocks close lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks marked another day of losses on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.42 per cent or 13.31 points to 3,174.38.

Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Jan 30, 2019
Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Jan 30, 2019
Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
