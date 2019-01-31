You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 31, 2019

Manufacturing and services firms have grown more downbeat about their business prospects in the first half of this year, with both sectors now expressing overall pessimism, according to two separate surveys released on Thursday.
REUTERS

MANUFACTURING and services firms have grown more downbeat about their business prospects in the first half of this year, with both sectors now expressing overall pessimism, according to two separate surveys released on Thursday.

 

Singapore employment up in 2018 with retrenchments at 6-year low: MOM data

THE labour market improved overall, with retrenchments at a six-year low and a lower annual average unemployment rate compared with the year before despite economic growth easing slightly from 2017.

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$671.7 billion in December, compared with S$671.9 billion a month ago.

China's first digital-only bank WeBank partners NTU on fintech research centre

IN the five-year partnership, announced on Thursday, 35 research scientists and engineers from WeBank and NTU will work on collaborative projects.

Budget 2019 likely to be generous and expansionary: Maybank Kim Eng economists

WITH overall fiscal surpluses from the last three years adding up to over S$19 billion, there is “ample fiscal room” to boost pre-election and social spending, said economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye, who are the authors of the report.

