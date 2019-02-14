This is expected to generate some 16,000 to 18,000 jobs, in line with 2018's prediction but a step down from 2017.

Stories you might have missed

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

This is expected to generate some 16,000 to 18,000 jobs, in line with 2018's prediction but a step down from 2017.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

This is DSO's third joint venture with ST Engineering to date and will see ST Engineering making a planned investment of US$3 million for a 51 per cent stake in the JV company, with the remaining 49 per cent to be held by DSO.

UOB to launch its digital bank first in Thailand

UOB on Thursday said it will launch its digital bank first in Thailand, with the mobile-only bank known as TMRW and the digital bank aims to attract three to five million customers in the next five years.

Gojek appoints Lien Choong Luen as Singapore general manager

Mr Lien joins Gojek from the National Research Foundation, where he worked to enhance innovation at companies in Singapore’s research and development ecosystem.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.26 per cent or 8.39 points to 3,253.16.