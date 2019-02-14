You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 14, 2019

This is expected to generate some 16,000 to 18,000 jobs, in line with 2018's prediction but a step down from 2017.
Bloomberg

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

This is DSO's third joint venture with ST Engineering to date and will see ST Engineering making a planned investment of US$3 million for a 51 per cent stake in the JV company, with the remaining 49 per cent to be held by DSO.

UOB to launch its digital bank first in Thailand

UOB on Thursday said it will launch its digital bank first in Thailand, with the mobile-only bank known as TMRW and the digital bank aims to attract three to five million customers in the next five years.

Gojek appoints Lien Choong Luen as Singapore general manager

Mr Lien joins Gojek from the National Research Foundation, where he worked to enhance innovation at companies in Singapore’s research and development ecosystem.

Singapore shares close higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.26 per cent or 8.39 points to 3,253.16.

Chinese exports unexpectedly perk up in January

Hong Kong port slips from global top five for first time

Malaysia Q4 GDP grows 4.7% y-o-y, in line with expectations

Guide to Xi Jinping’s ruling doctrine tops Apple’s China download charts

BOJ's emphasis on core CPI forecasts to include planned sales tax effects: Nikkei

Feb 14, 2019
S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

Feb 14, 2019
Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

Feb 14, 2019
Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Feb 14, 2019
Feb 14, 2019
Feb 14, 2019
Feb 14, 2019
