You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 6:30 PM

hzbudget0218a.jpg
THE Singapore government will set aside S$6.1 billion for a new Merdeka Generation Fund, aimed at funding the Merdeka Generation Package (MGP) that will cost S$8 billion - in current dollars - over the Merdeka Generation’s lifetimes, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore Budget 2019: S$6.1b Merdeka Generation Fund to be set up

THE Singapore government will set aside S$6.1 billion for a new Merdeka Generation Fund, aimed at funding the Merdeka Generation Package (MGP) that will cost S$8 billion - in current dollars - over the Merdeka Generation’s lifetimes, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore to spend S$4.6b over next 3 years on economic transformation and jobs

S$3.6 billion will go towards helping workers to thrive amid industry and technological disruptions while the remaining S$1 billion will go towards helping firms build deep enterprise capabilities. 

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

OVEr the next three years, the government expects to spend S$4.6 billion on these economic measures, with S$3.6 billion going towards helping workers, and the remaining S$1 billion to helping firms build capabilities.

Singapore Budget 2019: CPF top-up of up to S$1,000 for eligible Singaporeans aged 50 to 64 in 2019

THIS would be credited into the Special Account for members aged 50 to 54, and the Retirement Account for members aged 55 to 64. About 300,000 Singaporeans will benefit from this CPF top-up.

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore to set aside another S$3.1b for Long-Term Care Support Fund

THIS is on top of the S$2 billion earmarked last year for premium subsidies and other forms of support for Singaporeans. 

Singapore Budget 2019: Workfare Income Supplement to be enhanced at S$206m more annually

THE WIS is a scheme that provides cash payouts and CPF top-ups for workers whose earnings are in the bottom 20 per cent and is aimed at almost 440,000 Singaporeans.

Singapore Budget 2019: More funding for re-hiring of older Singaporeans

THE Singapore government will top up the Special Employment Credit (SEC) Fund by S$366 million as it extends both the SEC and the Additional SEC (ASEC) scheme by another year.

Singapore Budget 2019: FY2019 budget position expansionary, with basic deficit of S$7.1b

"WHEN we exclude the Government's top-ups to funds and Net Investment Returns Contribution from past reserves, we expect a basic deficit of S$7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP. FY2018 was hence an expansionary budget,''Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

The STI today

Singapore stocks close higher on Monday; STI up 0.8% to 3,265.97

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index  gaining 26.23 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 3,265.97.

Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Quick Takes

Saudi prince starts Asia trip pledging US$20 billion for Pakistan

Singapore Budget 2019: Diesel excise duty doubled to 20 cents per litre

Singapore Budget 2019: FY2019 budget position expansionary, with basic deficit of S$7.1b

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore to tighten GST import relief, alcohol duty-free concession

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses

Must Read

Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening