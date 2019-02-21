You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 6:30 PM

SINGAPORE'S Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the tightening in foreign worker rules announced in the Budget this week was a "surgical" move targeted at specific industries to make the labour market more sustainable.
Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

SINGAPORE'S Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the tightening in foreign worker rules announced in the Budget this week was a "surgical" move targeted at specific industries to make the labour market more sustainable.

 

Logistics startup Lalamove raises US$300m in Series D round to expand in Asia

LOGISTICS service provider Lalamove has raised US$300 million in Series D funds; the D1 round was led by Hillhouse Capital and the D2 round was led by Sequoia China.

Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days

THE trading halt may be lifted no later than 8.30am on Feb 25, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Banking disruptor Revolut set for Singapore beta launch in coming weeks

REVOLUT - a London-based fintech dubbed a "banking challenger" - said it will be making a beta launch in Singapore in the "coming weeks", as it looks to gain ground over incumbent financial players here and in the region.

First Sponsor to buy control of Germany hotel for about 49.5m euros

FIRST Sponsor plans to buy 94.9 per cent of two German companies that own and operate the hotel, with the remaining held by Event Hotels Group.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares ended flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index dipping 0.01 per cent or 0.47 point to 3,277.91. 

NEA calls for tender for food waste conveyance system at Tampines hawker centre

Malaysia files charges, issues arrest warrant for British aide to ex-PM Najib

China's rich are finding it harder to hide from taxman

Asia's tumbling exports signal trade pain has room to run

11 wounded in central China knife attack

Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

