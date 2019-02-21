SINGAPORE'S Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the tightening in foreign worker rules announced in the Budget this week was a "surgical" move targeted at specific industries to make the labour market more sustainable.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

Logistics startup Lalamove raises US$300m in Series D round to expand in Asia

LOGISTICS service provider Lalamove has raised US$300 million in Series D funds; the D1 round was led by Hillhouse Capital and the D2 round was led by Sequoia China.

Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days

THE trading halt may be lifted no later than 8.30am on Feb 25, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Banking disruptor Revolut set for Singapore beta launch in coming weeks

REVOLUT - a London-based fintech dubbed a "banking challenger" - said it will be making a beta launch in Singapore in the "coming weeks", as it looks to gain ground over incumbent financial players here and in the region.

First Sponsor to buy control of Germany hotel for about 49.5m euros

FIRST Sponsor plans to buy 94.9 per cent of two German companies that own and operate the hotel, with the remaining held by Event Hotels Group.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares ended flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index dipping 0.01 per cent or 0.47 point to 3,277.91.