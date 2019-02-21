You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move
SINGAPORE'S Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the tightening in foreign worker rules announced in the Budget this week was a "surgical" move targeted at specific industries to make the labour market more sustainable.
Logistics startup Lalamove raises US$300m in Series D round to expand in Asia
LOGISTICS service provider Lalamove has raised US$300 million in Series D funds; the D1 round was led by Hillhouse Capital and the D2 round was led by Sequoia China.
Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days
THE trading halt may be lifted no later than 8.30am on Feb 25, the company said in a filing on Thursday.
Banking disruptor Revolut set for Singapore beta launch in coming weeks
REVOLUT - a London-based fintech dubbed a "banking challenger" - said it will be making a beta launch in Singapore in the "coming weeks", as it looks to gain ground over incumbent financial players here and in the region.
First Sponsor to buy control of Germany hotel for about 49.5m euros
FIRST Sponsor plans to buy 94.9 per cent of two German companies that own and operate the hotel, with the remaining held by Event Hotels Group.
Corporate earnings
- City Developments Q4 profit down 54.7% to S$77.9m
- Sembcorp posts 10% fall in Q4 profit as marine unit drags; to pay out 2 Singapore cents/share
- ST Engineering Q4 profit drops 26% to S$124.5m after one-off charges
- SUTL Enterprise Q4 earnings drop 17% on higher expenses; to pay out 2 Singapore cents/share
- First Ship Lease Trust slashes Q4 losses to US$18.5m on lower impairments
- AF Global full-year profit tumbles 88% to S$926,000
The STI today
Singapore shares end flat on Thursday
SINGAPORE shares ended flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index dipping 0.01 per cent or 0.47 point to 3,277.91.