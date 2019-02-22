You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 6:53 PM

doc746u8ieugo972nbi3ae_doc740i9jigvhj1nfhgl2t6.jpg
SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) need more help to get past the initial hurdle of embarking on digital transformation, said panellists at the "KPMG Insights from the Inside: Singapore Budget 2019" discussion on Friday morning.
PHOTO: AFP

Stories you might have missed

SMEs need more guidance to go digital: KPMG panel

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) need more help to get past the initial hurdle of embarking on digital transformation, said panellists at the "KPMG Insights from the Inside: Singapore Budget 2019" discussion on Friday morning.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore banks enjoyed higher interest margins in 2018, but voice uncertainty for year ahead

ALL three local banks enjoyed higher interest margins and either maintained or lowered their non-performing loan (NPL) ratios in 2018, but the general consensus is that challenges abound in year ahead as global uncertainties persist.

Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

GAMING company Razer is poised to shake up traditional real estate development with a new startup that aims to incorporate artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and other next-generation technologies in real estate projects.

AI startup ViSenze bags regional partnership with Samsung

SINGAPORE-BASED startup ViSenze, which sells artificial intelligence (AI) technology to boost e-commerce, has bagged a partnership with Samsung Electronics for the use of its technology in Samsung smartphones sold in South-east Asia and Oceania.

Demographics, tech and sustainability are key trends for sovereign wealth funds to watch: UBS-IMD white paper

SHIFTING demographics, the rise in technology and the increasing focus on sustainability are key macro trends that sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) should incorporate in their investment framework, according to a white paper co-authored by UBS and Swiss business university IMD.

Corporate earnings

HRnetGroup full-year profit rises 16.6% to S$48.2m

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

The STI Today

Singapore stocks end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.24 per cent or 8.01 points to 3,269.90.

Government & Economy

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe

SMEs need more guidance to go digital: KPMG panel

Thailand Jan tourist arrivals rise 4.9% year-on-year: tourism ministry

Demographics, tech and sustainability are key trends for sovereign wealth funds to watch: UBS-IMD white paper

Driver who killed six in Australia car rampage sentenced to life

Japan launches 100m euro fund to invest in Nordic, Baltic tech companies

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc746r3ehxomplxxvii94_doc740i9jigvhj1nfhgl2t6.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more guidance to go digital: KPMG panel

Financial.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks enjoyed higher interest margins in 2018, but voice uncertainty for year ahead

Feb 22, 2019
Garage

Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

Feb 21, 2019
Garage

AI startup ViSenze bags regional partnership with Samsung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening