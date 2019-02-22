SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) need more help to get past the initial hurdle of embarking on digital transformation, said panellists at the "KPMG Insights from the Inside: Singapore Budget 2019" discussion on Friday morning.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore banks enjoyed higher interest margins in 2018, but voice uncertainty for year ahead

ALL three local banks enjoyed higher interest margins and either maintained or lowered their non-performing loan (NPL) ratios in 2018, but the general consensus is that challenges abound in year ahead as global uncertainties persist.

Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

GAMING company Razer is poised to shake up traditional real estate development with a new startup that aims to incorporate artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and other next-generation technologies in real estate projects.

AI startup ViSenze bags regional partnership with Samsung

SINGAPORE-BASED startup ViSenze, which sells artificial intelligence (AI) technology to boost e-commerce, has bagged a partnership with Samsung Electronics for the use of its technology in Samsung smartphones sold in South-east Asia and Oceania.

Demographics, tech and sustainability are key trends for sovereign wealth funds to watch: UBS-IMD white paper

SHIFTING demographics, the rise in technology and the increasing focus on sustainability are key macro trends that sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) should incorporate in their investment framework, according to a white paper co-authored by UBS and Swiss business university IMD.

Corporate earnings

HRnetGroup full-year profit rises 16.6% to S$48.2m

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

The STI Today

Singapore stocks end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.24 per cent or 8.01 points to 3,269.90.