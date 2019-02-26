SINGAPORE’S manufacturing sector put up a dismal showing in the first month of 2019, clocking its first contraction in output since December 2017.

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

KENTISH Green at 20 Oxford Road has been put up for collective sale with a S$200 million reserve price. Its owners had previously asked for at least S$230 million for the site.

Little India heritage site valued at some S$70.6m goes up for tender

A CONSERVED two-storey bungalow, known as the former House of Tan Teng Niah, is up for tender, said its marketing agent JLL on Tuesday.

Singtel shares networks with China Mobile in IoT collaboration, partners Microsoft on IoT network cloud services

SINGTEL has signed a master services agreement with China Mobile International Ltd to collaborate on accelerating enterprise adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Asia-Pacific region.

Former DBS CFO Jeanette Wong to join UBS board

SWISS bank UBS has announced that its board of directors will nominate former DBS chief financial officer Jeanette Wong and former New York Federal Reserve chief William Dudley for election to the board.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.3% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.33 per cent or 10.69 points to 3,261.66.