BUSINESSES that receive funding support from the Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) from April 1, 2020, will be required to commit to the fulfilment of worker outcomes such as wage increases, job creation, job-redesign or hiring older workers.

Stories you might have missed

Businesses that take up EDG funding must commit to 'fulfilment of worker outcomes': Koh Poh Koon

“With this change, workers’ outcomes will be a mandatory consideration from the very first dollar of EDG funding,” Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said in his speech during the Committee of Supply debate.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

New, updated schemes to support businesses, workers in digital economy: Iswaran

Among the plans laid out was an expansion of the SMEs Go Digital scheme for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt pre-approved digital solutions, to include more advanced AI and cloud-based solutions by 2020.

New innovation park, steering committee for Singapore agri-tech sector

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is working with local and overseas industry players to develop the first phase of the new Agri-Food Innovation Park, which will be ready from the second quarter of 2021 with potential for future expansion.

Singapore to start 5G roll-out by 2020: Iswaran

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran confirmed the market's timeframe expectations on Monday, in a move that he said was "to maintain Singapore's competitive edge in connectivity".

Gambas Way industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

Zoned for "Business-2" development, or heavier industrial use, the site comes with a 30-year tenure and a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5.

The STI today

US-China trade hopes send Singapore shares 1% higher on Monday

The Straits Times Index added 30.68 points or 1 per cent to close at 3,251.08.