OurCrowd, an Israel-based equity crowdfunding platform that counts Singapore's UOB as its equity partner, has raised a total of US$1 billion for 170 companies and 18 funds in six years, it said at its investor summit in Jerusalem on Thursday.

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

SINGTEL is subscribing to 170 million new shares at 220 rupees apiece, or 37.5 billion rupees (S$726.5 million), in the latest rights issue by its regional associate - India's Bharti Airtel (Airtel).

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

HOUSING Board resale transactions resumed their downtrend in February amid the Chinese New Year lull, after January enjoyed the first month-on-month increase in sales since last July's cooling measures.

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

THIS follows a lengthy dispute over the fate of the condo, which Qingjian Realty bought for S$610 million in March 2018.

Temasek's triple A rating backed by strong credit profile, high-quality portfolio: Moody's

IN its latest periodic review of the Singapore government investment firm's credit rating, Moody's this was "further underpinned by its low market value-based leverage at the holding company level and its excellent liquidity profile."

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.2% on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 6.64 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,229.48.