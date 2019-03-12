You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74g21lkuhah1j6ofpjtz_doc6wytcmwxyg41ergi9h8n.jpg
THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore, in light of two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.
Standalone CBD building formerly known as Cecil House up for sale again after revamp

AN 18-month additions and alterations exercise by the building's owner has increased the number of floors from 11 to 16, with a restaurant on the ground floor and a pool on the roof terrace.

Singapore shares end 0.7% higher on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 20.83 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 3,212.25.

 

Yaohan, Casio, Oshin: Edwin Tong reminisces Japan's influence in S'pore as he calls for more bilateral cooperation

Potential Thai Premier touts regulated marijuana to win votes

Kim Jong Un seen having more to lose if he tests missile

Australian business conditions slips in February

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

