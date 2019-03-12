You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash
THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore, in light of two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.
Lippo Karawaci secures US$1b in funding; names new CEO and CFO in transformation plan
OF the US$1.01 billion in funding, US$730 million was from the rights issue underwritten by the Riady family, and US$280 million was from the completion of Lippo Karawaci's asset divestment plans.
Singapore retail sales rise 7.6% in January
JANUARY'S total retail sales takings were about S$4.2 billion, with online retail sales making up 4.8 per cent.
National Research Foundation to allocate S$200m to upgrade Singapore's supercomputing capability
THE funds will be allocated under the RIE2020 (research, innovation and enterprise) Plan, where S$19 billion has been set aside - over five years from 2016 to 2020 - to grow R&D (research and development) capabilities in universities, research institutes and companies.
Standalone CBD building formerly known as Cecil House up for sale again after revamp
AN 18-month additions and alterations exercise by the building's owner has increased the number of floors from 11 to 16, with a restaurant on the ground floor and a pool on the roof terrace.
The STI today
Singapore shares end 0.7% higher on Tuesday
THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 20.83 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 3,212.25.