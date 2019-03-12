THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore, in light of two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.

Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Lippo Karawaci secures US$1b in funding; names new CEO and CFO in transformation plan

OF the US$1.01 billion in funding, US$730 million was from the rights issue underwritten by the Riady family, and US$280 million was from the completion of Lippo Karawaci's asset divestment plans.

Singapore retail sales rise 7.6% in January

JANUARY'S total retail sales takings were about S$4.2 billion, with online retail sales making up 4.8 per cent.

National Research Foundation to allocate S$200m to upgrade Singapore's supercomputing capability

THE funds will be allocated under the RIE2020 (research, innovation and enterprise) Plan, where S$19 billion has been set aside - over five years from 2016 to 2020 - to grow R&D (research and development) capabilities in universities, research institutes and companies.

Standalone CBD building formerly known as Cecil House up for sale again after revamp

AN 18-month additions and alterations exercise by the building's owner has increased the number of floors from 11 to 16, with a restaurant on the ground floor and a pool on the roof terrace.

Singapore shares end 0.7% higher on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 20.83 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 3,212.25.