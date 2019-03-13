They expect growth to come in at 2.5 per cent this year, according to the latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, released on Wednesday.

THEY expect growth to come in at 2.5 per cent this year, according to the latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, released on Wednesday.

Singapore tops quality of living ranking and personal safety for Asia: Mercer poll

FOLLOWING Singapore’s lead in the ranking are five Japanese cities, namely Tokyo, Kobe, Yokohama, Osaka and Nagoya, according to Mercer’s quality of living survey.

Insurtech startup CXA Group raises US$25m, expects to break even next year

KEY investors in this round are HSBC, Singtel Innov8, Telkom Indonesia MDI Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia, Muang Thai Fuchsia Ventures, Humanica, and Heritas Venture Fund, among others.

UOB prices Singapore's first Panda bond at 3.49%

THE three-year, two billion yuan (S$404 million) offering garnered a subscription rate of 2.7 times from asset managers and commercial bank investors across Asia, with 38 per cent placed to China's onshore investors and 62 per cent to international offshore investors.

US private sector is 'indispensable partner' in growth: Vivian Balakrishnan

HE cheered the US's continued commitment to Singapore and South-east Asia, noting moves such as the recent US-Asean Smart Cities Partnership, and highlighting Asean's potential in Asia as a youthful region whose "demographic dividend has not yet been harvested".

Singapore shares drop 0.5% on Wednesday as Brexit issues and trade deal caution weighs

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 16.66 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 3,195.59.