Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 6:30 PM

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 455 private homes in February, up 4.4 per cent from the 436 units they moved in January, and 18.5 per cent higher than the 384 units they sold in February a year ago.
New private home sales up 18.5% y-o-y in February

Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

THE bulk of the proceeds will go towards partially repaying a loan facility taken for the A$770 million (S$737.6 million) acquisition of Ixom HoldCo, a water treatment chemicals distributor.

Neo Group breaks ground on new high-tech HQ, to lease space to F&B startups

THE company broke ground on Friday for an upcoming 10-storey building at 30B Quality Road that will span 300,000 square feet and replace the group’s current headquarters at Enterprise Road.

Lippo Karawaci: S&P places CCC+ rating on review with 'positive implications'; Moody's affirms B3 rating

THE company’s proposed rights issue of US$730 million would "significantly improve" the company's liquidity and help reduce debt, S&P said. 

Insignia sees Payfazz going places with boots-on-the-ground solution to Indonesia's unbanked

THERE has been a lot of talk about Indonesia’s unbanked population, but not many businesses are actually walking the walk to serve them, says Insignia Ventures Partners founding managing partner Tan Yinglan.

Singapore shares end flat on Friday, STI up 0.1% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 2.26 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 3,200.18.

 

Mosque shooting erodes New Zealand reputation for safety, tolerance

Man charged with murder over New Zealand mosque attacks: police

Forty killed, more than 20 injured in NZ mosque shootings: PM

Millions hit in Manila's 'worst' water shortage

Many dead in New Zealand shooting at two mosques

Indonesia posts surprise trade surplus in February as imports slump

