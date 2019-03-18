You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 6:30 PM

GAV_0450.JPG
Singapore’s export sector heaved a sigh of relief as it swung back into the black in February, buoyed by a rise in non-electronic shipments and surprising economists on the upside as most had expected a fourth consecutive month of decline. PHOTO: ST FILE

Stories you might have missed

 

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

SINGAPORE’S export sector swung back into the black in February, buoyed by a rise in non-electronic shipments and surprising economists on the upside as most had expected a fourth consecutive month of decline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

 

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: ICAEW report

THIS is in line with easing growth across South-east Asia, as export growth slows amid increased trade protectionism and slower Chinese import demand.

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

THE construction sector in Singapore saw worsening debt payment behaviour as less debt was paid on time while delinquent debt almost doubled in the fourth quarter of 2018.     

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

GIC has been concerned about the "high uncertainty" in the global investment environment, given the increased market valuations and low volatility especially in developed markets, said its CEO Lim Chow Kiat.

Casa Sophia relaunches for en bloc sale with lower reserve price

CASA Sophia in District 9 has relaunched for collective sale by private treaty on Monday, with a lower asking price of S$30 million.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.4% on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) took its cue mostly from Wall Street's positive showing on Friday, adding 12.78 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 3,212.96. 

 

Government & Economy

Spring weather to bring more floods to waterlogged US Plains states

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

Malaysia court sets June for next Goldman 1MDB case hearing

New Zealand cabinet agrees tougher gun laws in 'principle'

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: ICAEW report

New rules to keep Singapore contractors clear of underground cables

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
3 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
4 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

BP_GDP_180319_96.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: ICAEW report

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening