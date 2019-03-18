Singapore’s export sector heaved a sigh of relief as it swung back into the black in February, buoyed by a rise in non-electronic shipments and surprising economists on the upside as most had expected a fourth consecutive month of decline. PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

SINGAPORE’S export sector swung back into the black in February, buoyed by a rise in non-electronic shipments and surprising economists on the upside as most had expected a fourth consecutive month of decline.

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: ICAEW report

THIS is in line with easing growth across South-east Asia, as export growth slows amid increased trade protectionism and slower Chinese import demand.

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

THE construction sector in Singapore saw worsening debt payment behaviour as less debt was paid on time while delinquent debt almost doubled in the fourth quarter of 2018.

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

GIC has been concerned about the "high uncertainty" in the global investment environment, given the increased market valuations and low volatility especially in developed markets, said its CEO Lim Chow Kiat.

Casa Sophia relaunches for en bloc sale with lower reserve price

CASA Sophia in District 9 has relaunched for collective sale by private treaty on Monday, with a lower asking price of S$30 million.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.4% on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) took its cue mostly from Wall Street's positive showing on Friday, adding 12.78 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 3,212.96.