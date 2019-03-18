You are here
Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations
SINGAPORE’S export sector swung back into the black in February, buoyed by a rise in non-electronic shipments and surprising economists on the upside as most had expected a fourth consecutive month of decline.
Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: ICAEW report
THIS is in line with easing growth across South-east Asia, as export growth slows amid increased trade protectionism and slower Chinese import demand.
Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study
THE construction sector in Singapore saw worsening debt payment behaviour as less debt was paid on time while delinquent debt almost doubled in the fourth quarter of 2018.
GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO
GIC has been concerned about the "high uncertainty" in the global investment environment, given the increased market valuations and low volatility especially in developed markets, said its CEO Lim Chow Kiat.
Casa Sophia relaunches for en bloc sale with lower reserve price
CASA Sophia in District 9 has relaunched for collective sale by private treaty on Monday, with a lower asking price of S$30 million.
The STI today
Singapore shares add 0.4% on Monday
THE Straits Times Index (STI) took its cue mostly from Wall Street's positive showing on Friday, adding 12.78 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 3,212.96.