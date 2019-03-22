You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Photo 1.jpg
Some 8,000 solar panels are expected to generate over 3,400 megawatt hours of green power annually, which is enough to power more than 770 four-room HDB flats for a year.
PHOTO: SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

Sembcorp looking to supply YCH Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

Sembcorp Industries on Friday said it is working together with YCH Group on supplying its warehouses across Asia with solar power, as it announced the completion of a rooftop solar farm at YCH's Supply Chain City flagship building.

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

Singapore Exchange has queried property developer Hong Fok over "unusual price movements" in its shares recently. The regulator did not spell out the period in question nor the magnitude of the price change.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Two-year prohibition orders against former Citi relationship manager halved upon appeal

The Minister in Charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has reduced prohibition orders (PO) against former Citibank relationship manager, Zheng Xuemei, from two years to one year, following her appeal. 

AEM Holdings' sales orders for FY2019 to-date hit S$174m

Test-handling machine supplier AEM Holdings on Thursday night said it has received sales orders worth S$174 million as at March 21 for delivery in fiscal year 2019. This is up from the S$140 million in sales orders previously announced in February.

Transcorp says S$6m deposit for cancelled China project MOU is 'fully guaranteed'

Transcorp Holdings has said the S$6 million deposit it paid to Dongshan Dibao Property for a China project it has pulled out of is “fully guaranteed”, after being pressed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for additional assurances.

Malaysia anti-graft panel orders release of monies in Jawala's frozen bank accounts

Catalist-listed Jawala's Malaysian bank accounts with at least RM16.5 million (S$5.5 million) have been unfrozen, following an order by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to release the timber company's suspended bank accounts. 

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares end flat on Friday, but up 0.3% on the week

Most markets in Asia barely moved on Friday though they took early leads from a Wall Street rally that boosted investor confidence as attention slowly moved on to next week's round of US-China trade talks.

Government & Economy

Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement

Good afternoon, good night, goodness me: Fury over South Korean presidential greeting

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing in Washington

Six dead as car hits crowd in China, police kill driver

Trump considering Stephen Moore, Herman Cain for Fed board: sources

Ex-FBI chief Comey has 'no idea' of Mueller conclusion

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
3 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
4 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
5 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Photo 1.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp looking to supply YCH Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

lighthizer.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing in Washington

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

Mar 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Two-year prohibition orders against former Citi relationship manager halved upon appeal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening