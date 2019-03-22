Some 8,000 solar panels are expected to generate over 3,400 megawatt hours of green power annually, which is enough to power more than 770 four-room HDB flats for a year.

Sembcorp looking to supply YCH Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

Sembcorp Industries on Friday said it is working together with YCH Group on supplying its warehouses across Asia with solar power, as it announced the completion of a rooftop solar farm at YCH's Supply Chain City flagship building.

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

Singapore Exchange has queried property developer Hong Fok over "unusual price movements" in its shares recently. The regulator did not spell out the period in question nor the magnitude of the price change.

Two-year prohibition orders against former Citi relationship manager halved upon appeal

The Minister in Charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has reduced prohibition orders (PO) against former Citibank relationship manager, Zheng Xuemei, from two years to one year, following her appeal.

AEM Holdings' sales orders for FY2019 to-date hit S$174m

Test-handling machine supplier AEM Holdings on Thursday night said it has received sales orders worth S$174 million as at March 21 for delivery in fiscal year 2019. This is up from the S$140 million in sales orders previously announced in February.

Transcorp says S$6m deposit for cancelled China project MOU is 'fully guaranteed'

Transcorp Holdings has said the S$6 million deposit it paid to Dongshan Dibao Property for a China project it has pulled out of is “fully guaranteed”, after being pressed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for additional assurances.

Malaysia anti-graft panel orders release of monies in Jawala's frozen bank accounts

Catalist-listed Jawala's Malaysian bank accounts with at least RM16.5 million (S$5.5 million) have been unfrozen, following an order by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to release the timber company's suspended bank accounts.

Singapore shares end flat on Friday, but up 0.3% on the week

Most markets in Asia barely moved on Friday though they took early leads from a Wall Street rally that boosted investor confidence as attention slowly moved on to next week's round of US-China trade talks.