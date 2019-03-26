Lifted by the biomedical sector, manufacturers produced a modest 0.7 per cent more than in the year before, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore factories post modest 0.7% growth in February

LIFTED by the biomedical sector, manufacturers produced a modest 0.7 per cent more than in the year before, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

THE request, filed with the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) International Court of Arbitration in Paris, concerns disputes surrounding several agreements related to the plant dating back to 2007, the company said in a bourse filing.

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

THIS will be done through Keppel subsidiaries under its asset management and property arms, and follows a shareholders’ agreement made on March 25 over joint venture company North Bund Keppel.

Sysma unit bags S$20m Nassim Road bungalow contract

CONSTRUCTION company Sysma Holdings has secured a S$20 million contract to build a two-storey bungalow with an attic and a swimming pool at 54 Nassim Road.

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

CRACKS are showing in South-east Asia's credit markets as struggling companies in troubled industries seek to repair their balance sheets, according to Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, which manages the largest network of corporate lawyers in the region.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.6% on Tuesday on bargain hunting

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 17.36 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 3,200.28.