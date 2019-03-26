You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Lifted by the biomedical sector, manufacturers produced a modest 0.7 per cent more than in the year before, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday.
Singapore factories post modest 0.7% growth in February

LIFTED by the biomedical sector, manufacturers produced a modest 0.7 per cent more than in the year before, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday.

 

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

THE request, filed with the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) International Court of Arbitration in Paris, concerns disputes surrounding several agreements related to the plant dating back to 2007, the company said in a bourse filing. 

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

THIS will be done through Keppel subsidiaries under its asset management and property arms, and follows a shareholders’ agreement made on March 25 over joint venture company North Bund Keppel.

Sysma unit bags S$20m Nassim Road bungalow contract

CONSTRUCTION company Sysma Holdings has secured a S$20 million contract to build a two-storey bungalow with an attic and a swimming pool at 54 Nassim Road.

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

CRACKS are showing in South-east Asia's credit markets as struggling companies in troubled industries seek to repair their balance sheets, according to Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, which manages the largest network of corporate lawyers in the region.

Singapore shares add 0.6% on Tuesday on bargain hunting

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 17.36 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 3,200.28.

 

Japan's Cabinet approves regulations for gambling resorts

Indonesia says low-carbon plan could spur annual GDP growth

Messy days ahead as Thai factions jostle to lead next government

Goldman Sachs keeps Brexit bets unchanged after UK Parliament takes control

Goldman joins chorus warning against yield curve panic

China's economy will just about escape deflation in 2019: survey

Mar 26, 2019
Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

Mar 26, 2019
Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

Mar 26, 2019
OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

