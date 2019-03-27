Visitors viewing the exhibition on the Draft Master Plan 2019 at The URA Centre on March 27, 2019

Stories you might have missed

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

THE change will fall under a new CBD Incentive Scheme that is part of a broader plan to boost the live-in population within the city's central area with a variety of homes and amenities in places such as downtown, Marina South and Rochor to enable more people to live near workplaces and amenities.

Gender pay gap of 12.8% persists in Singapore: Glassdoor report

THE multi-country study by the job and recruiting platform analysed 5,096 salaries reported by Singaporean employers on Glassdoor's site from 2016 to 2018, and found the average annual base pay for men to be S$71,631.

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

HYFLUX disclosed that "certain disagreements have recently emerged" between the company and SM Investments Pte Ltd, the investment vehicle of its Indonesian white knight.

Ascott Reit buys 150-room business hotel near Sydney Airport for A$61m

The freehold limited-service Felix Hotel will be rebranded as Citadines Connect Sydney Airport upon completion of the deal in May 2019.

The STI today

Singapore stocks end flat on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.06 per cent or 1.89 points to 3,198.39.