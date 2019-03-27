You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Visitors viewing the exhibition on the Draft Master Plan 2019 at The URA Centre on March 27, 2019
URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

THE change will fall under a new CBD Incentive Scheme that is part of a broader plan to boost the live-in population within the city's central area with a variety of homes and amenities in places such as downtown, Marina South and Rochor to enable more people to live near workplaces and amenities.

 

Gender pay gap of 12.8% persists in Singapore: Glassdoor report

THE multi-country study by the job and recruiting platform analysed 5,096 salaries reported by Singaporean employers on Glassdoor's site from 2016 to 2018, and found the average annual base pay for men to be S$71,631.

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

HYFLUX disclosed that "certain disagreements have recently emerged" between the company and SM Investments Pte Ltd, the investment vehicle of its Indonesian white knight. 

Ascott Reit buys 150-room business hotel near Sydney Airport for A$61m

The freehold limited-service Felix Hotel will be rebranded as Citadines Connect Sydney Airport upon completion of the deal in May 2019.

The STI today

Singapore stocks end flat on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.06 per cent or 1.89 points to 3,198.39.

Government & Economy

Thailand's opposition forms alliance, claims lower house majority

Gender pay gap of 12.8% persists in Singapore: Glassdoor report

British MPs to vote on Brexit options

China's Jan-Feb industrial profits tumble 14.0% y-o-y

Hong Kong scales back extradition law that spooked business

New Zealand central bank holds rates, says next move likely down

Editor's Choice

Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Gender pay gap of 12.8% persists in Singapore: Glassdoor report

Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

