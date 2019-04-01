You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 6:30 PM

National water agency PUB’s actions over debt-hit Hyflux’s Tuaspring desalination plant have not weakened the public-private partnership (PPP) model for critical infrastructure assets
Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

“We can understand the concerns and anxiety of the retail investors and we are saddened by their plight, but the government cannot use taxpayers’ money to help investors recoup their investment losses, even if there are any proceeds from the takeover of the Tuas plant,' Mr Masagos said.

 

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

This is a bigger decline than the 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter dip in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Most PMET layoffs in 2018 were due to restructuring: Josephine Teo

Mrs Teo also noted in Parliament that some 5,400 local PMETs were let go in 2018 - a figure that she added was “the lowest level since 2014”.

New tripartite guidelines set out what constitutes wrongful dismissal

New tripartite guidelines published on Monday set out illustrations of wrongful dismissal which include discrimination; avoiding benefits payment; punishing an employee for exercising an employment right; and false reasons.

GIC names new COO in management shuffle

GIC has appointed Tay Lim Hock as chief operating officer (COO) following the retirement of Goh Kok Huat.

Singapore shares gain 1.2% on upbeat China data, progress in trade talks

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 37.63 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 3,250.51.

