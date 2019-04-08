You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 6:30 PM

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

UNDER the proposed scheme, OUE C-Reit will acquire OUE H-Trust by paying OUE H-Trust holders, for every OUE H-Trust stapled security held, S$0.04075 in cash plus 1.3583 new OUE C-Reit units.

 

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

DBS, South-east Asia's biggest lender, complied with regulatory requirements as both manager and distributor of the perpetual securities, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday in a reply to Bloomberg questions.

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

GRAB aims to raise another US$2 billion this year as it ramps up expansion, its chief executive said, just weeks after announcing over US$4.5 billion of funding in what has become South-east Asia's largest round of private financing.

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Analysts pointed to hospitality and industrial Reits among their preferred sectors on the back of easing supply, although some highlighted that valuations in general have tightened and investors might do well to accumulate on pullbacks.

Singapore’s finance minister sees solid South-east Asia growth despite risks

Economies in the 10-member Association of South-east Asian Nations "and Asean as a group both continue to grow quite well even this year and next," Mr Heng Swee Keat told Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of meetings of the regional bloc in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

The STI today

Singapore shares slip 0.2% on Monday as investors take profit

THE Straits Times Index (STI) retreated from gains in the previous week to slip 7.22 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,315.42, even though 13 of the 30 blue chips that make up the STI ended in the black.

 

Government & Economy

May seeks Brexit breakthrough ahead of crucial week

Global changes call for rethink of Singapore shipping: Chan Chun Sing

ECB to hold course as threats to growth linger

Singapore’s finance minister sees solid South-east Asia growth despite risks

Singapore and Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

Ex-AG Walter Woon to represent Lee Suet Fern in possible misconduct case

