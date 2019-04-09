You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 6:31 PM

OVER the last 12 months, the top five performers were Hi-P International (89.8 per cent), SBS Transit (47.4 per cent), Thai Beverage PCL (38 per cent), Venture Corp (35.1 per cent), and Silverlake Axis (34.7 per cent).

 

THE dispute over maritime boundaries was one of several current bilateral issues that both leaders addressed during their meeting; others included airspace, water and connectivity.

S&P Global Ratings also noted, in its report dated April 8, that the credit horizon for the Singapore dollar bond market could be cloudy over the next 12 to 18 months.

CAPITALAND is buying Ascendas-Singbridge from Temasek Holdings in a deal worth S$11 billion, which includes debt owed by Ascendas-Singbridge and a S$6 billion consideration to parent company Temasek.

Ascott bags contracts to manage 14 properties across 8 countries

THE countries include China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Singapore shares add 0.3% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) overturned Monday's dip to close 10.18 points or 0.3 per cent up at 3,325.60 with 13 of the 30 blue chips that make up the STI ending in the black.

 

EU ministers insist Britain must justify Brexit delay

Singapore PM says 1962 Water Agreement 'sacrosanct'; both sides to seek amicable solution

Hong Kong "Occupy" protest leaders found guilty for role in mass rallies

US judge blocks Trump policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico

China to begin product safety crackdown following Jiangsu blasts

Apr 9, 2019
Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

Apr 9, 2019
String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Apr 9, 2019
Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Apr 9, 2019
Apr 9, 2019
Apr 9, 2019
Apr 9, 2019
