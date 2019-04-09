Over the last 12 months, the top five performers were Hi-P International (89.8 per cent), SBS Transit (47.4 per cent), Thai Beverage PCL (38 per cent), Venture Corp (35.1 per cent), and Silverlake Axis (34.7 per cent).

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundary delimitation within a month

THE dispute over maritime boundaries was one of several current bilateral issues that both leaders addressed during their meeting; others included airspace, water and connectivity.

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

S&P Global Ratings also noted, in its report dated April 8, that the credit horizon for the Singapore dollar bond market could be cloudy over the next 12 to 18 months.

50:50 cash and share mix for Ascendas-Singbridge most prudent: CapitaLand CEO

CAPITALAND is buying Ascendas-Singbridge from Temasek Holdings in a deal worth S$11 billion, which includes debt owed by Ascendas-Singbridge and a S$6 billion consideration to parent company Temasek.

Ascott bags contracts to manage 14 properties across 8 countries

THE countries include China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.3% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) overturned Monday's dip to close 10.18 points or 0.3 per cent up at 3,325.60 with 13 of the 30 blue chips that make up the STI ending in the black.