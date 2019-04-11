THE update comes after Hyflux last Thursday terminated a crucial rescue deal, with just weeks to go before the insolvent water and power plant company loses court protection from creditors when its moratorium expires on April 30.

Stories you might have missed

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

THE update comes after Hyflux last Thursday terminated a crucial rescue deal, with just weeks to go before the insolvent water and power plant company loses court protection from creditors when its moratorium expires on April 30.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

THE facility consists of an existing assembly factory and a new state-of-the-art machining factory, designed with Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) capabilities to increase productivity and connectivity between its systems.

Carousell valued at over US$550 million following deal with Naspers' OLX

AS part of the deal, Carousell will acquire OLX Philippines, which claims to be the largest online classifieds site in The Philippines, with over 6 million unique users monthly.

Media firm Clozette raises US$10m in Series C funding from Cool Japan Fund

THE investment will be used to scale the company's data-driven content and analytics platform, expand its presence in new markets starting with Thailand, and develop an interactive Cool Japan Ecosystem, Clozette said.

Eunos industrial building put up for sale

IT joins other properties in the city fringes that have put on the market this week, including a freehold four-storey commercial building at 118 Joo Chiat Road and a freehold redevelopment site at 51 Lorong 21 Geylang. They have indicative prices of S$20 million and S$23 million respectively.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.1% on Thursday amid bearish regional sentiment



THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to close higher even after the index tumbled from a high of 3,346 in the first hour of trading to close at 3,330.82, 3.17 points or 0.1 per cent up.