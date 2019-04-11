You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE update comes after Hyflux last Thursday terminated a crucial rescue deal, with just weeks to go before the insolvent water and power plant company loses court protection from creditors when its moratorium expires on April 30.
SPH

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

THE facility consists of an existing assembly factory and a new state-of-the-art machining factory, designed with Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) capabilities to increase productivity and connectivity between its systems.

Carousell valued at over US$550 million following deal with Naspers' OLX

AS part of the deal, Carousell will acquire OLX Philippines, which claims to be the largest online classifieds site in The Philippines, with over 6 million unique users monthly.

Media firm Clozette raises US$10m in Series C funding from Cool Japan Fund

THE investment will be used to scale the company's data-driven content and analytics platform, expand its presence in new markets starting with Thailand, and develop an interactive Cool Japan Ecosystem, Clozette said.

Eunos industrial building put up for sale

IT joins other properties in the city fringes that have put on the market this week, including a freehold four-storey commercial building at 118 Joo Chiat Road and a freehold redevelopment site at 51 Lorong 21 Geylang. They have indicative prices of S$20 million and S$23 million respectively.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.1% on Thursday amid bearish regional sentiment
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to close higher even after the index tumbled from a high of 3,346 in the first hour of trading to close at 3,330.82, 3.17 points or 0.1 per cent up. 

Government & Economy

US, China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices

Chinese employees stole corporate secrets from ASML, says Dutch newspaper

Brexit delay wins May more time, but how much more?

Europe suffering from Italian mafia 'cancer', experts warn

China producer inflation picks up for first time in 9 months, eases deflation worries

Britain's May accepts Brexit delay to Oct 31: Tusk

Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Must Read

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

Apr 10, 2019
Garage

Carousell valued at over US$550 million following deal with Naspers' OLX

Apr 11, 2019
Garage

Media firm Clozette raises US$10m in Series C funding from Cool Japan Fund

