You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Non-oil domestic exports sank 11.7 per cent year on year - the biggest fall since a 12 per cent fall in October 2016 and far worse than the median decline of 2.2 per cent predicted in a Bloomberg poll of private economists.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

NON-OIL domestic exports sank 11.7 per cent year on year - the biggest fall since a 12 per cent fall in October 2016 and far worse than the median decline of 2.2 per cent predicted in a Bloomberg poll of private economists.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

IT will perform several functions with the aim of reducing the number of touchpoints small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have with public agencies.

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

THE termination notice to Hyflux unit subsidiary Tuaspring Pte Ltd (TPL) provides a 30-day notice period before PUB takes over the plant, the national water agency said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Car COEs continue to surge

THE surge followed an unexpected rise in COEs for bigger cars in the previous tender, which was attributed to new demand from private-hire players.

SingHaiyi, Suntec Reit sign UBS Singapore for all office space at redeveloped Park Mall

UBS Singapore will take up 381,000 square feet of net lettable area which spans eight levels across two towers. It plans to move to the 10-storey Grade A office building in the second half of 2020. 

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.5% on Wednesday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,348.64, up 16.60 points or 0.5 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Jokowi ahead in unofficial tallies

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

China warns of soaring pork prices as virus curbs output

If European Union voters were in ‘Game of Thrones’

New Zealand disarms police as terror threat level lowered

BMW, Qualcomm battle against VW, Renault on connected car rules

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

doc74yjrcgezdt1vspg29d_doc6u6l8yiqo887l5a4es5.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Transport

Car COEs continue to surge

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening