Non-oil domestic exports sank 11.7 per cent year on year - the biggest fall since a 12 per cent fall in October 2016 and far worse than the median decline of 2.2 per cent predicted in a Bloomberg poll of private economists.

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

IT will perform several functions with the aim of reducing the number of touchpoints small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have with public agencies.

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

THE termination notice to Hyflux unit subsidiary Tuaspring Pte Ltd (TPL) provides a 30-day notice period before PUB takes over the plant, the national water agency said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Car COEs continue to surge

THE surge followed an unexpected rise in COEs for bigger cars in the previous tender, which was attributed to new demand from private-hire players.

SingHaiyi, Suntec Reit sign UBS Singapore for all office space at redeveloped Park Mall

UBS Singapore will take up 381,000 square feet of net lettable area which spans eight levels across two towers. It plans to move to the 10-storey Grade A office building in the second half of 2020.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.5% on Wednesday



THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,348.64, up 16.60 points or 0.5 per cent.