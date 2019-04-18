Stories you might have missed

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

MR Heng was speaking with Sequoia Capital Managing Partner Doug Leone, who highlighted the unique risk-taking mindset of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs as a key ingredient of its success, and advised Singapore to focus on attracting talent and raising its output of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduates as much as possible.

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

NOTE holders had been bracing for the worst when CWT's parent company, Hong Kong-listed CWT International, said on Tuesday that it had failed to pay interest on a HK$1.4 billion (S$241.7 million) facility.

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

DBS' latest move is an about-turn from an earlier policy of financing new coal power plants with strict emissions controls, citing the need for a transition period in some parts of Asia, and comes after OCBC Bank said it will stop the financing of Vietnam coal power plants.

Surbana Jurong to develop strategic plan for Mexico's interoceanic corridor

THIS marks a "significant milestone" for Surbana Jurong as it continues to expand its presence in the North American market, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

NewCampus goes after the intellectually curious as it aims at Series A funding

SINGAPORE-BASED NewCampus runs classes for working professionals, with the aim to revive in-class, offline learning in a field dominated by Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Thursday, up 0.5% on the week



THE Straits Times Index closed at 3,347.58, down by just 1.06 points or 0.03 per cent.