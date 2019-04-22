Perennial Real Estate Holdings (Perennial) and its consortium of investors, including Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), are selling their stakes in Chinatown Point Mall for S$520 million in total, the listed companies announced on Monday morning.

Stories you might have missed

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings (Perennial) and its consortium of investors, including Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), are selling their stakes in Chinatown Point Mall for S$520 million in total, the listed companies announced on Monday morning.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

THE developer said on Monday it will set aside 15 per cent of the office net lettable area in Guoco Midtown for this "core & flex" leasing scheme to "meet the needs of companies with dynamic business needs and shorter business cycles".

Ofo loses bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore

BELEAGUERED bike-sharing firm ofo has lost its licence to operate in Singapore, after failing to provide enough justification for why its licence should not be cancelled.

M1 to delist on April 24

THIS comes after the completion of the acquisition by Konnectivity, a Keppel Corp-led joint venture with Singapore Press Holdings.

CapitaLand's first closing of discretionary property equity fund raises US$391.3m

INVESTORS include institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions from Asia and Europe, the real estate group said.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.3% on Monday amid mixed performance in Asia

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,357.70, up 10.12 points or 0.3 per cent.